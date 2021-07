Get ready to spend some time with the little ones and learn more about nature, biology and science with a Wild Kratts mini-marathon! Don’t miss the action and adventures starting at 6 p.m. on July 16, 17 and 18 with “Wild Kratts Amazin’ Amazon Adventure” followed by “Wild Kratts: Cats and Dogs” at 7 p.m. “Wild Kratts Alaska: Hero’s Journey” at 8 p.m. to cap off the night.