Letter: Way to have a safe 4th is to ban fireworks

So much for the county’s ban on fireworks this year. In my neighborhood, which is two blocks from Columbia River High School, my neighbor blew a barrage of window-shaking mortars until after midnight with no consequences at all. No police, no fine and no regard to their pets, which I heard whining and yelping because I walked over to see where the fireworks were coming from. I didn’t want any confrontation, so I walked back home. I saw in Sunday’s readers’ views that groups and clubs use fireworks for fundraisers; there are so many other ways to raise money than this. July 5, the neighbor said they were celebrating Independence Day, but do we have to turn our neighborhoods into an atmosphere like a war zone? We own a dog and it turned him into a hot mess. I guess I’m the stupid one because I thought people would comply with the ban, but I did know there’d be a few that wouldn’t. Anyway, like the comedian Ron White says, “You can’t fix stupid,” and I’m not referring to myself.
Comments / 0