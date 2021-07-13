Letter: Way to have a safe 4th is to ban fireworks

Counter culture, radical swaying to disenfranchise voters, high incidents of racial bias and violence have become our normal. With individuals toxic voice of radicalism gone wild and the continued bombardment of false news, we have sunk into the very lowest place in the world. Why? At one time, we could disagree and still love one another. Guns meant hunting and protection, not militia or murder. Books and science were admirable and honorable, but you have gutted the value of intelligence and facts. Medical advancements meant exploration and enthusiasm to heal diseases. You have made it an instrument of division and a fostering of dangerous opposition. Covid vaccine deniers still taunt themselves as patriots while many of them die wondering if it had to happen. Where are you headed to misguided and estranged brother and sister? Come back to the center of life. Put away your foolishness and your reticence and believe in a country united. We have so much to work on as a country and you have made it a spectacle of the lies of election and the past that haunts us today. Shame! Shame! Shame! As Gomer Pyle said. Come back to the center.