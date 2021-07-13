How Futurist Philosophy Inspired Yumiko Morioka’s Ambient Masterpiece

What is and is not “country” music is really difficult to describe. What one fan thinks is loyal to the spirit of the genre might be too modern or poppy or some other vague descriptor to another. But we all know what we’re looking for, even if we find it by accident. A friend shared a video from this first album with me, and before the first chorus kicked in, I had already bought the physical release. This doesn’t always happen (regardless of genre) but it’s an excellent feeling when it does.