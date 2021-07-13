Multifamily Starts Tick Up Despite Record Delays
From ConstructionDive: Multifamily construction starts continue to tick up despite rising construction costs and labor challenges, according to industry data. Multifamily starts increased in the first quarter of 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Despite widespread delays and issues with sourcing certain materials, multifamily construction “has been able to stay the course for the most part,” Claire Gray, National Multifamily Housing Council research associate, told Construction Dive.www.constructforstl.org
