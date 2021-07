US 10-Year yields traded to their lowest levels since February yesterday, reaching a low of 1.129 before reversing and closing the day positive, at 1.223. The price action left a long lower shadow on the daily candlestick and a small read body. This is known as a hammer, in which prices “hammer” out a bottom. (Ideally a hammer should have a shadow 2-3 times the length of the real body.) Yesterday, yields closed back above horizontal support at 1.223 and if they close today above 1.227, they will have created a false breakdown below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the March 2020 lows to the March 30th, 2021 highs. Also notice that as yields put in a lower low, the RSI did not, and indication of a possible reversal.