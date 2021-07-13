Pressed Leaf Pendants Made with Real Greenery
Learn how to make pressed leaf pendants with real dried leaves! You can make beautiful jewelry with this simple to follow tutorial. A little known fact about me is that I went to forestry school. Yes, I got my undergraduate degree in Forest Conservation from University of Washington in the late 90s. Did I ever work in said field? Not for one day. I’m okay with it though . . . it led me to right where I am today, writing this blog post.modpodgerocksblog.com
