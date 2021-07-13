Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Pressed Leaf Pendants Made with Real Greenery

By Amy
modpodgerocksblog.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn how to make pressed leaf pendants with real dried leaves! You can make beautiful jewelry with this simple to follow tutorial. A little known fact about me is that I went to forestry school. Yes, I got my undergraduate degree in Forest Conservation from University of Washington in the late 90s. Did I ever work in said field? Not for one day. I’m okay with it though . . . it led me to right where I am today, writing this blog post.

modpodgerocksblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Pendant#Forest Conservation#University Of Washington#Pencil Tweezers#The Dimensional Magic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
GardeningPosted by
The Independent

10 best self watering planters to help your greenery flourish

Now that things are opening up, the sun’s out and holidays are getting more likely, the chances of you remembering to water all your lockdown houseplants are getting substantially lower. This is where self-watering planters come in.Self-watering systems vary, but for the most part they’re fancy plant pots that provide a long-term water/nutrient drip feed from a self-contained reservoir – which is usually at the base and feeds the roots directly through transpirational pull – that just needs to be topped up every now and then depending on the weather. For the purpose of this review, we went for a...
Apparelrubylane.com

14K Gold Filigree Opal Pendant Earrings

Subtly stunning, these 14K Gold Filigree Opal Pendant Earrings. Posts keep these drop earrings firmly on the ear and allow the pendants to gently move. Amazing hand done filigree work inside a rope twist border features an intricate design that lets light pass through. Delicate, slightly convex and strong enough to hold fabulous oval opals. Set amid many prongs, the open back opals show pale, pale blue. Look closely as they contain iridescent green and orange hues, color changing that makes them seem at times pale green, hinted with fire. Last photo with model shows the color best.
Interior DesignLifehacker

The Different Types of Pendant Lights and How to Use Them

Pendant lighting is an easy way to update your home without the hassle of an intense rewiring project. (It’s also a semi-permanent change you can make to your apartment that adds character without pissing off your landlord.) Pendant lights come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and styles, from sconces and hanging lights, to can-shaped pendants or antique Edison bulbs for a more vintage feel. Each style gives off its own vibe—and lights the room in a different way.
Beauty & Fashiontemptalia.com

Mostly Greenery

Exploring some combos with my newest palette; ColourPop Just My Luck. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!. Curious how...
Visual ArtInhabitat.com

Casa CBC incorporates greenery at every level

While a home provides shelter, it can also highlight exciting architectural design and a marriage with the surrounding landscape. In the case of CBC House, it’s all that and more. “Casa CBC” is located in Lomas de Chapultepec, a residential and commercial neighborhood to the west of Mexico City. This...
Animalscondorexpress.com

Mirror glass seas enhance views of 10+ whales, 5000 dolphins.

Ten whales were closely watched today, 4 Minke whales and 6+ humpbacks. Additionally, the long-beaked common dolphins were non-stop and Captain Dave estimated at least 5000 individuals were encountered. Skies had a high marine layer and seas were glassy calm all day. Common dolphins came to us just 2 miles...
WildlifePosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Hudson Valley Homeowner Needs Help Identifying Strange Creature

An animal that's described as having a dog-like body with a deer head was got one homeowner in the Hudson Valley asking questions. As a long time fan of the X-Files, I live for this kind of stuff. When they reboot that show for the second time I think it's safe to say they can film the entire season in the Hudson Valley region of New York. There's no shortage on strange sites, oddities and bizarre looking creatures roaming around.
BusinessPosted by
Upworthy

A juice company dumped orange peels in a national park. Here's what it looks like now.

In 1997, ecologists Daniel Janzen and Winnie Hallwachs approached an orange juice company in Costa Rica with an off-the-wall idea. In exchange for donating a portion of unspoiled, forested land to the Área de Conservación Guanacaste — a nature preserve in the country's northwest — the park would allow the company to dump its discarded orange peels and pulp, free of charge, in a heavily grazed, largely deforested area nearby.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

What would happen if Earth suddenly stopped spinning?

Earth is steadily spinning like a top, even if we can't see, touch, hear or feel it. So, what would happen if Earth were to abruptly stop rotating?. If the spinning were to stop, the angular momentum of every object on Earth would rip the surface apart, resulting in a really, really bad day.
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

NASA probe insight: inner structure of Mars revealed

Thanks to the data from NASA’s InSight probe, researchers have succeeded in measuring the interior of Mars and correcting some previous assumptions. A thick mantle of solid rock and finally a liquid core follows a thin Martian crust. It’s bigger than expected, the team explains in several articles in the US journal Science.

Comments / 0

Community Policy