Pressed Leaf Pendants Made with Real Greenery

Now that things are opening up, the sun’s out and holidays are getting more likely, the chances of you remembering to water all your lockdown houseplants are getting substantially lower. This is where self-watering planters come in.Self-watering systems vary, but for the most part they’re fancy plant pots that provide a long-term water/nutrient drip feed from a self-contained reservoir – which is usually at the base and feeds the roots directly through transpirational pull – that just needs to be topped up every now and then depending on the weather. For the purpose of this review, we went for a...