Saint Louis, MO

Guarantee Earns Two AGC Keystone Award Finalists

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectrical Connection member contractor Guarantee Electrical Co. has two projects vying for Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Missouri Keystone Awards this year. The projects competing for top honors in construction excellence include New Growth Horizon Medical Marijuana Facility and Ballpark Village – One Cardinal Way. Guarantee is a member of the St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractor Association (NECA), which partners with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 to form the Electrical Connection.

