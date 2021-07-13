Sunset Hills Burger King Remodel Here is Prototype Worldwide
A rebuilt Burger King in Sunset Hills that reopened July 12 is one of the first in the world to debut the brand’s new exterior restaurant design. J E Foster was the general contractor and Captive Aire was the mechanical contractor. The site is testingDOAS (direct outside air units) instead of traditional HVAC units for higher efficiency/energy savings and to create better air quality for guests and employees.www.constructforstl.org
