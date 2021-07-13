Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sunset Hills, MO

Sunset Hills Burger King Remodel Here is Prototype Worldwide

constructforstl.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rebuilt Burger King in Sunset Hills that reopened July 12 is one of the first in the world to debut the brand’s new exterior restaurant design. J E Foster was the general contractor and Captive Aire was the mechanical contractor. The site is testingDOAS (direct outside air units) instead of traditional HVAC units for higher efficiency/energy savings and to create better air quality for guests and employees.

www.constructforstl.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Restaurants
City
Sunset Hills, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
City
Maryland Heights, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Remodel#Food Drink#Prototype Worldwide#Captive Aire#Broadway Restaurant Group#Ch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Burger King
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Wyoming StateNBC News

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The...
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy