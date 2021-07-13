KGWA Local News Tuesday

CC)--The Enid Mayor and Board of Commissioners Tuesday renewed its annual contract with the city’s economic development entity. Enid Regional Development Alliance will be contracted for $600,000 to promote the city’s economic development by attracting and retaining businesses and industries during the current fiscal year. ERDA and its board of directors develop and recommend for Enid City Commission approval local incentives to existing or potential businesses. The organization also provides grants for entrepreneurs, and small businesses. In other business last night, the commission approved the collective bargaining agreement with the local firefighters’ union that will include three pay increases over the next two years.