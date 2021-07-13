KGWA Local News Tuesday
FC)--A Fairview man was killed Monday in a crop duster plane crash that is still being investigated. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said 65 year-old Isaac Regier Jr. was flying a fixed-wing, single-engine plane when the aircraft crashed at about 9:40 Monday morning, approximately 5 miles east and 1 mile south of Seiling. Regier was killed from injuries suffered in the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and the crash remains under investigation.kgwanews.com
