The Most Iconic House in the USA is in One Small Iowa Town

The Maps app on my iPhone has made it impossible for me to NOT want to buy this small ghost town in Missouri... This all started for me last year when I got my new truck, it is the first vehicle I have owned that had a touch screen with smart phone connectivity. Every time I would connect my iPhone with the "car play" app on my truck and bring up the maps from my iPhone the picture above it what I'd see. As you can see it is showing me and where I am located in Quincy, IL (currently at work at the 97.9 KICK-FM station) but then it was also showing a town called "Mark" across the river in Missouri. Obviously this sticks out to me because my name is Mark, and but in my 2 and a half years of living in the Tri-States, NO ONE has ever mentioned the town of Mark, Missouri to me.