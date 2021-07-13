Cancel
Celebrating Record Stores And Community

By Piotr Orlov
Cover picture for the articleSince its inauguration in 2007, Record Store Day has become an odd sort of musicker holiday, part consumer extravaganza, part community get-together. An opportunity to work out some mixed feelings about vinyl records, a physical music format many thought dead two decades ago, but which generated more than a billion dollars for the music industry in 2020. With Taylor Swift’s Evermore even setting a modern vinyl sales record of some sort a few weeks back. According to the media, LPs are back, baby!

