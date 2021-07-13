Celebrating Record Stores And Community

Travis Barker has signed an exclusive worldwide administration deal with Warner Chappell Music, the publishing arm of Warner Music Group, the company announced Thursday (July 22). He is best known as the drummer of multiplatinum pop-punk band Blink-182 but has also played with his bands the Transplants and +44, and co-written and produced songs for Machine Gun Kelly, KennyHoopla, Bebe Rexha, Sueco, Willow, Swae Lee and many more, and recently worked with Jxdn on his debut album, “Tell Me About Tomorrow,” through DTA Records, Barker’s joint venture with Elektra Music Group. He is pictured above with Warner Chappell senior VP Greg Sowders (left) and U.S. president Ryan Press (right).