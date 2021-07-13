Celebrating Record Stores And Community
Since its inauguration in 2007, Record Store Day has become an odd sort of musicker holiday, part consumer extravaganza, part community get-together. An opportunity to work out some mixed feelings about vinyl records, a physical music format many thought dead two decades ago, but which generated more than a billion dollars for the music industry in 2020. With Taylor Swift’s Evermore even setting a modern vinyl sales record of some sort a few weeks back. According to the media, LPs are back, baby!bklyner.com
