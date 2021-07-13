What Labor Shortage? Not All Home Builders Affected Equally

We have a workforce shortage in New Hampshire, as does much of the country, but what if it’s not for the reasons people are complaining about?. Last year at this time, the unemployment rate in New Hampshire was in the double digits. Businesses were forced to shut down in the early stages of the pandemic putting thousands and thousands of people immediately out of work. The federal government assisted this national crisis, by offering $600 dollar additional unemployment payments to help Americans get through an unprecedented time. It also was an incentive for people to stay home so we could stop the spread of the virus.