Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

What Labor Shortage? Not All Home Builders Affected Equally

constructforstl.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom ProBuilder: The home building industry has been charging along at a pace beyond what we could have imagined or even hoped for following the outbreak of COVID-19 more than a year ago. How ironic that one of our biggest challenges—if not the largest of all—is the nationwide shortage of skilled labor, a deficit of roughly 300,000 jobs across all trades. The huge increase in national unemployment, if it had arrived in a more typical recessionary period, would have dealt a massive blow to home building, leaving millions in construction among those unable to find work. Yet, here we are, with strong sales, great cash flow, abundant profits, and not enough people to build the homes.

www.constructforstl.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Gdp#Probuilder#Covid#The Home Depot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Housing
Related
Baltimore, MDrealtormarney.com

US Housing Shortage Could Go On For Years

The US housing shortage, which has created a heated market, could go on for years, according to a homebuilder CEO in a CNBC interview. Taylor Morrison CEO Sheryl Palmer said in the interview,. “We are at multiyear lows as far as new and resale inventory, and, honestly, it’s going to...
ConstructionTelegraph

Builders fear cement shortage will persist until 2022

Senior figures in the construction industry fear a shortage of raw materials will drag on into next year. Builders are struggling to secure sufficient quantities of bricks, cement, timber, and other crucial supplies. Demand is high as many Britons seek home improvements to give themselves more space, funded with cash saved during lockdowns. Meanwhile, Covid-19, Brexit and disruption in Chinese ports and on the Suez Canal have restricted supply.
Economyetftrends.com

Why Automation Won’t Solve the Labor Shortage

The official employment data is a bit confusing. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics says 9.5 million Americans were unemployed in June. Another 4.6 million had part-time jobs while seeking more. And another 6.4 million weren’t actively looking but said they wanted jobs. So if this data is right, over...
EconomyFosters Daily Democrat

Preston: Unemployment checks are NOT the cause of labor shortage

We have a workforce shortage in New Hampshire, as does much of the country, but what if it’s not for the reasons people are complaining about?. Last year at this time, the unemployment rate in New Hampshire was in the double digits. Businesses were forced to shut down in the early stages of the pandemic putting thousands and thousands of people immediately out of work. The federal government assisted this national crisis, by offering $600 dollar additional unemployment payments to help Americans get through an unprecedented time. It also was an incentive for people to stay home so we could stop the spread of the virus.
JobsBradford Era

Causes of the labor shortage

Help wanted. Help needed. Positions available. Apply within. The signs are everywhere. Whether you are talking about your local grocery store or the gas station, your favorite restaurant or that summer-fun attraction, everyone seems to be looking for someone to do the work that keeps the doors open to keep the money flowing.
EconomyForbes

What Does Builder’s Risk Insurance Cover?

Builder’s risk insurance provides property coverage for buildings and structures that are under construction. If you’re a builder or a commercial property owner, you could face considerable monetary loss if something goes wrong with the construction of a building if you don’t have builder’s risk insurance. This coverage is also...
EconomyNBC New York

Op-Ed: There's Another Reason for the Labor Shortage

More than 9.5 million Americans were unemployed and looking for work in June, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data. At the same time, job openings in the country hit 9.2 million, a new record high. Pandemic health concerns, child care and much-debated government unemployment benefits are issues,...
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Home building slowing despite hot market

The housing market is on fire, but the same can’t be said for home building. Although housing starts are up, building permits — an indicator of future construction — declined last month to 100,000 below the six-month average, according to data released Tuesday, CNBC reported. They are now at their lowest point since last August.
Sioux Falls, SDdakotanewsnow.com

Housing shortage affecting rent costs in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Finding housing has been difficult these past few months with very few options available. It’s also put a strain on anyone searching for apartments to rent. According to realtor.com rent prices are going up across the country, with the median rent price up...
Economythestatehousefile.com

Commentary: Labor shortage shouldn’t be a shock

INDIANAPOLIS—Some problems can’t be anticipated. And, when we don’t think far enough ahead to solve them, we have no one to blame but ourselves. Talking heads on both the right and the left now are fulminating about the labor shortage. Conservatives say it is the result of government programs that pay people not to work. Progressives argue it is the product of a short-sighted corporate culture that hasn’t been welcoming to potential employees from varied backgrounds.
Constructionrealtor.com

Construction of New Homes Improves, but Home Builders Still Struggle With Lack of Labor and Materials

The numbers: Home-construction activity continued to improve in June, but home builders are facing tough choices in a challenging market. U.S. home builders started construction on homes at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.64 million in June, representing a 6.3% increase from the previous month’s downwardly-revised figure, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday. Compared with June 2020, housing starts were up 29%, though the year-over-year comparison is skewed somewhat by the effects of the COVID-19.
Constructionrealtor.com

New Home Construction Reflects Builder Uncertainty

In June, the pace of new construction reflected recent homebuilder uncertainty, as declining costs for materials like lumber have yet to translate into builders’ production plans. As the industry looks beyond the COVID pandemic, builders are grappling with whether to ramp up inventory and pass lower prices to consumers, or take advantage of the current opportunity to offset last year’s setbacks by boosting profit margins. In other words, builders aren’t hedging long-term plans on short-term improvements after the past year of pandemic challenges. As factors like materials costs stabilize over the next 3 months, buyers may start to see some inventory and price relief in the new construction market.
Economymarketplace.org

Homebuilders are upbeat, despite supply chain troubles

Homebuilder confidence edged one point lower in July from the previous month, the National Association of Home Builders said Monday in its latest index. But that still leaves builder sentiment in the “very optimistic” range, higher than any time before the pandemic, going all the way back to the mid-1980s.
Columbia, SCTimes and Democrat

Survey: Labor shortage remains challenge for small business

COLUMBIA – The NFIB Optimism Index increased 2.9 points in June to 102.5, the first time the index exceeded 100 since November 2020. Seven of the 10 index components improved and three declined. The NFIB Uncertainty Index increased four points to 83. “Small businesses optimism is rising as the economy...
Economysiouxlandproud.com

Labor shortage impacts Siouxland businesses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — National unemployment claims dropped to a new pandemic-low last week, and the rates in Siouxland are even lower. Economists and labor experts alike are calling it “the great resignation.” The period where companies loosen COVID-19 restrictions and expect employees to return to the office only to see them quit and find other work.
Small BusinessCNBC

Labor shortages hit small businesses hard

"People are just not showing up," Aidan Walsh, Founder and CEO of New Jersey-based small business, Racefaster, tells 'The Exchange' about the labor shortage. While large, national chains can recruit workers by raising wages, small businesses are often unable to do the same.
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Home Builders seeing best year in a decade

Owensboro home builders are seeing their best year in more than a decade. Richard Stallings, executive officer of the Home Builders Association of Owensboro, says, “We haven’t seen this level of construction in 10 or 11 years. But 2019 was up 20% over 2018. 2020 was up 9% over 2019. And so far this year, we’re up 32% over last year.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy