Festus, MO

Festus Man Joshua Dressel Charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots

By Doyle Murphy
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Festus man is the latest Missourian to be charged in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Joshua David Dressel, 31, is facing four federal misdemeanors and is accused of joining the mob that stormed the Capitol. He is the eleventh person from Missouri charged in connection with the siege that was carried out by followers of Donald Trump in hopes of overturning the presidential election after he lost to now-President Joe Biden.

