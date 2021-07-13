Arthur Blank named ESPN’s 2021 Sports Philanthropist of the Year
It’s the season of sports awards as the annual ESPY awards were held last week, honoring some of the greatest athletes and sports moments over the last year. On Monday evening ESPN held the seventh annual Sports Humanitarian Awards to celebrate the positive impact made by athletes, teams and sports industry professionals who are using sports to make a difference in their communities and throughout the world.www.thefalcoholic.com
Comments / 0