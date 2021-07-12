Cancel
Orange County, NC

Neighbors of loose wolf-german shepherd hybrid owner says dogs are loving, not aggressive

Cedar Grove, N.C. — Orange County Animal Services warned the public Monday about dogs on the loose that could be a cross between wolves and German shepherds. The dogs escaped from their enclosure in the Cedar Grove area of Orange County about a week ago, and while eight were safely captured, four others remain loose. Officials said they haven't confirmed that all of the dogs are wolf hybrids.

