Neighbors of loose wolf-german shepherd hybrid owner says dogs are loving, not aggressive
Cedar Grove, N.C. — Orange County Animal Services warned the public Monday about dogs on the loose that could be a cross between wolves and German shepherds. The dogs escaped from their enclosure in the Cedar Grove area of Orange County about a week ago, and while eight were safely captured, four others remain loose. Officials said they haven't confirmed that all of the dogs are wolf hybrids.www.wral.com
Comments / 0