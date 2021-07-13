Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Religion on the Brain

By Emma Yasinski
Scientist
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Ferguson, a neuroscientist at Harvard Medical School, grew up Mormon and “quite religious.” Although his beliefs have changed over the years, he “couldn’t deny that there was something happening with those [religious] experiences that was and continues to be extraordinarily meaningful to me,” he says. “As a scientist, I can’t help but wonder what it is about these types of experiences that made them feel so rich and so profound.”

www.the-scientist.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Science#Brain Tumors#Brain Regions#On Religion#Harvard Medical School#Mormon#Women S Hospital#Connectome#Aarhus University#Scientist#Columbia University#Mri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Healthnutraingredients-usa.com

Ashwagandha and Brain Health

Dietary supplement support for brain health is a rapidly growing field that encompasses addressing neural development, plasticity, functioning, and recovery. According to data from SPINS, on the 52 weeks ending November 29, 2020, brain health was among the top 10 best-selling ingredient categories in the mainstream U.S. dietary supplement market. SPINS data indicate 68.6% growth in mainstream brain health ingredient sales for that period compared to the previous year. Ashwagandha is the most recognized natural nootropic or natural herb – medharasayana – known to promote cognition, improves intellectual abilities and enhances the memory and lifespan of individuals. In this paper, we summarize the key findings of KSM-66 in human clinical studies showing value for enhancing memory and cognition in healthy adults and aging population. Ashwagandha promotes memory and cognition in two ways: by impacting cognitive function directly, and by lowering stress, and improving sleep and mental alertness.
New York City, NYPosted by
Salon

This is your brain on walking

You want to grow older gracefully? You want to have a healthy body and brain, well into your AARP years? It's possible, but I regret to inform you that this may involve some cardio. The positive impact of exercise on is obvious, and its effect on mental health has been...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

“Feel Good” Brain Chemical Dopamine Can Be Willfully Controlled

Neuroscientists show that mice can learn to manipulate random dopamine impulses for reward. From the thrill of hearing an ice cream truck approaching to the spikes of pleasure while sipping a fine wine, the neurological messenger known as dopamine has been popularly described as the brain’s “feel good” chemical related to reward and pleasure.
ReligionWinston-Salem Journal

Crow: The relationship between science and religion

A reader asked if science had killed God. Many people would say God is not dead, but most know that science has changed some aspects of religion. The question is a good one because it opens the door to thoughts about the past and present relationship between religion and science. This relationship has been plagued with serious issues. History has informed us that religion can be destructive if misguided. History has also recorded that humans have used science/technology to create instruments of mass destruction which violates religious beliefs.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Do Psychedelics and Prayer Activate Similar Brain Regions?

Psychedelics and prayer both produce alterations of perceptions and mood, and both have anxiolytic, analgesic, and antidepressant properties. Following a week-long intense spiritual retreat, there were significant changes in the cingulate, frontal, and temporal cortexes. Ayahuasca, DMT, psilocybin, LSD, and mescaline acutely activated the frontal cortex, temporal cortex, and cingulate...
FitnessThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Lifestyle and brain health are interconnected

Most of us know the importance of exercise and healthy eating habits to promote heart health, but do you know that nutrition and lifestyle also impact the health of your brain? It is never too late to incorporate healthy habits into your daily life to protect your brain. The national Alzheimer’s Association recommends ten ways to help take care of your brain.
Food & DrinksMindBodyGreen

Research Finds This Amount Of Coffee Can Adversely Affect Brain Health

For many of us, that morning cup of coffee feels essential to getting the day started. And while some research has shown moderate coffee intake can be beneficial, how much is too much? That's what researchers from Australia wanted to know, and they just published their findings in the journal Nutritional Neuroscience.
CancerNewswise

Biomarker Could Help Diagnosis Schizophrenia at an Early Age

Newswise — LA JOLLA, CALIF. – July 26, 2021 – Scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys have discovered how levels of a protein could be used in the future as a blood-based diagnostic aid for schizophrenia. The activity of the protein, which is found in both the brain and blood, affects neural connections in human brains and is uniquely imbalanced in people diagnosed with the condition. The research also provides guidance for future analyses into the molecular basis of this serious, disabling mental disorder.
Sciencespring.org.uk

Lack Of This Vitamin Linked To Brain Damage

Low levels have also been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, as well as cancer and heart disease. A diet low in vitamin D could be causing brain damage, research suggests. Scientists have found that rats fed a diet low in vitamin D have lower cognitive performance. The rats also show damage...
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Personality Trait Linked To Depression

One trait that can signal a higher risk of depression. Declining IQ scores can help to predict depression with age, research finds. As people’s scores on abstract reasoning tests decline, so their risk of being depressed increases. Typical abstract reasoning tests involve analysing shapes and symbols for things like patterns...
ReligionWacoTrib.com

Religion: Building on generational faith

History is like an expedition. Each generation helps chart the journey with its twists and turns, and each picks up where the other left off. Thomas Jefferson was 33 when he wrote the Declaration of Independence. More than a dozen of those who signed it were less than 35. Fifty years later Jefferson and John Adams died on the anniversary of the Fourth. Their death marked the end of the generation we know as the “founding fathers.”
CancerKGUN 9

This is the deadliest kind of brain cancer

Jeanneane Maxon, 41, was living the life of a “work hard, play hard” non-profit executive in Washington, D.C. However, her migraine headaches which she had suffered from since age six were becoming increasingly debilitating. Consequently, she made the difficult decision to quit the job she loved and move to Texas to be close to her family. A subsequent MRI revealed a lime-sized tumor in her brain which would ultimately be diagnosed as glioblastoma (GBM), a rare and aggressive form of cancer, but the most common type of primary brain cancer in adults.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How to Use Gestalt Therapy to Diagnose Personality Disorders

People with personality disorders are still preoccupied with their unmet interpersonal needs and problems from childhood. They unconsciously project these desires, fears, and needs onto their current adult relationships. The Interpersonal Gestalt describes what people notice and what they ignore in interpersonal situations. One of the difficulties that clients face...
Healthalzheimersweekly.com

Magnesium's Importance to Brain Health

DIET: MAGNESIUM appears to do more to maintain brain health, prevent cognitive impairment (CI), and fight Alzheimer's Disease (AD), than previously thought. Learn how. The results of one medically significant study spearheaded by Dr. Guosong Liu, one of the world's leading cognitive health researchers, suggest that elevation of brain magnesium through dietary intake of magnesium threonate exerts substantial positive effects on brain synapes in a mouse model of AD, actually restoring aging brains to their youthful conditions. The study is the first to show a mechanism for reversing cognitive decline in advanced stage AD mice, and is also the first to show an effective long-term treatment in AD mice.* More exciting, though, are the implications of this study for the potential for treating AD in humans.
Mental HealthNature.com

Super glue: emerging roles for non-neuronal brain cells in mental health

Accumulating evidence indicates that non-neuronal cells play critical roles in healthy and aberrant brain function. As examples, microglia, astrocytes, and epithelial cells have been implicated in the etiology of psychiatric illness and considered as potential targets for therapeutics [1, 2]. Assimilation of this knowledge has been slow, especially in light of rapid advances in the development of tools that enable precision regulation of neuronal function, but this may reflect the burden of historic (and increasingly archaic) formulations of brain function. Classic conceptualizations of roles for glial cells, in particular, are derived from the knowledge that “glia” comes from the Greek word for “glue”; indeed, it is often assumed that they play passive roles, serving primarily to provide structure for the brain.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Early signs of frontotemporal dementia found in personalized cerebral organoids

Frontotemporal dementias are a group of fatal and debilitating brain disorders for which there are no cures. In an article published July 26 in Cell, Mount Sinai researchers describe how they were able to recreate much of the damage seen in a widely studied form of the disease by growing special types of cerebral organoids in petri dishes. This form of the disease is caused by a genetic mutation in tau, a protein that is a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. By studying these organoids, the scientists discovered how the mutated tau protein may trigger the death of a specific class of neurons known to be vulnerable in frontotemporal dementia. They also showed that they could prevent the death of these neurons by treating the organoids with an experimental drug, originally designed to combat Crohn's disease.
Scienceearth.com

Gut bacteria of infant boys can enhance cognitive skills

A recent study from the University of Alberta has analyzed the gut microbiomes of over 400 infants. The researchers found that baby boys with a gut bacterial composition high in Bacteroidetes had more advanced cognition and language skills after one year. “It’s well known that female children score higher (at...
Mental HealthPosted by
Verywell Health

Getting Outside May Change Your Brain in a Good Way

A recent study from researchers in Germany found that the volume of grey matter in certain parts of the brain can quickly change depending on how often a person is outside. Previous research has found that spending time outdoors can benefit mental health. When doctors understand how different treatment strategies...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Transition From Adolescence to Adulthood

Emotional autonomy refers to becoming free of childish emotional dependence on adults. Behavioral autonomy refers to youth becoming more skilled in their own self-governing behavior and independent enough to make decisions. From the onset of puberty through age 25, the adolescent brain undergoes profound changes in structure and function. The...

Comments / 1

Community Policy