Portland OKs more wastewater pumps for RVs used by homeless

The Bureau of Environmental Services will spend at least $10,000 to extend the life of a pilot program, but hopes federal funds will keep the service around longer.

Portland has extended the life of a free pilot program that collects wastewater from those living in recreational vehicles.

The Bureau of Environmental Services has set aside a second $10,000 sum to continue the pump-out test drive — it began in mid-March — for the next three months, according to a bureau spokeswoman.

Now the bureau hopes to snag $60,000 to $150,000 in federal funds from the American Rescue Act, which would keep pools of human waste out of city sewer grates through June, 2022 — and if fully funded allow crews to double their routes and provide for unexpected needs.

"It's very important to the people who are living in this situation to not have a gap in the program," said spokeswoman Diane Dulken. "We have work to do to continue this forward for the next few months and for the next year."

At least 192 recreational vehicles were serviced during the three-month-long trial run, with the pump-outs targeted to areas where 10 or more RVs have congregated. That included the 13 RVs each located at Delta Park and along Northeast 33rd Avenue at Marine Drive, 12 RVs parked at Southeast 110th Avenue and Foster Road, and 10 RVs parked at North Kerby Street and Hayden Meadows Drive, according to a news release.

"The pilot is working," said Commissioner Mingus Mapps, who oversees the bureau. "Environmental Services is successfully preventing unintended discharges to the environment and respectfully addressing the sanitation needs of our homeless neighbors who are living in RVs for lack of better options."

In the long term, officials are mulling whether the city needs its own wastewater drop-off depot, as there are none here now, with the closest collection center at present located in Tigard.

Contracted teams are currently draining the RVs on regular routes on Fridays based on field reports from city staff, as well as responding to hot spots based on requests from members of the public.

"We anticipate the need will continue and possibly increase in the short term as we all navigate and address the pandemic's economic aftereffects," said bureau boss Mike Jordan.

Dulken says she's received a number of pleas from the public asking for pump-out services. To request wastewater collection or report a spill, call 503-823-7180 or click here.

Zane Sparling

Reporter

971-204-7865

email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Follow me on Twitter