Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Portland OKs more wastewater pumps for RVs used by homeless

By Zane Sparling
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 13 days ago

The Bureau of Environmental Services will spend at least $10,000 to extend the life of a pilot program, but hopes federal funds will keep the service around longer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cE5pz_0avrLsk800

Portland has extended the life of a free pilot program that collects wastewater from those living in recreational vehicles.

The Bureau of Environmental Services has set aside a second $10,000 sum to continue the pump-out test drive — it began in mid-March — for the next three months, according to a bureau spokeswoman.

Now the bureau hopes to snag $60,000 to $150,000 in federal funds from the American Rescue Act, which would keep pools of human waste out of city sewer grates through June, 2022 — and if fully funded allow crews to double their routes and provide for unexpected needs.

"It's very important to the people who are living in this situation to not have a gap in the program," said spokeswoman Diane Dulken. "We have work to do to continue this forward for the next few months and for the next year."

At least 192 recreational vehicles were serviced during the three-month-long trial run, with the pump-outs targeted to areas where 10 or more RVs have congregated. That included the 13 RVs each located at Delta Park and along Northeast 33rd Avenue at Marine Drive, 12 RVs parked at Southeast 110th Avenue and Foster Road, and 10 RVs parked at North Kerby Street and Hayden Meadows Drive, according to a news release.

"The pilot is working," said Commissioner Mingus Mapps, who oversees the bureau. "Environmental Services is successfully preventing unintended discharges to the environment and respectfully addressing the sanitation needs of our homeless neighbors who are living in RVs for lack of better options."

In the long term, officials are mulling whether the city needs its own wastewater drop-off depot, as there are none here now, with the closest collection center at present located in Tigard.

Contracted teams are currently draining the RVs on regular routes on Fridays based on field reports from city staff, as well as responding to hot spots based on requests from members of the public.

"We anticipate the need will continue and possibly increase in the short term as we all navigate and address the pandemic's economic aftereffects," said bureau boss Mike Jordan.

Dulken says she's received a number of pleas from the public asking for pump-out services. To request wastewater collection or report a spill, call 503-823-7180 or click here.

Zane Sparling

Reporter

971-204-7865

email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Follow me on Twitter

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
824
Followers
4K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Cars
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Cars
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
City
Tigard, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rvs#Wastewater#Sanitation#The American Rescue Act#Environmental Services#Javascript#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Portland's Laurelhurst Park homeless campers to be cleared

The City Council issues a joint statement saying the situation at the park threatens public health and safety.The Portland City Council announced Monday, July 26, that the large number of homeless people living in and near Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland soon will be moved. "City Council is unified in our decision to act immediately at Laurelhurst Park in the interests of public safety and public health," said the announcement signed by all five council members. The joint announcement released on July 26 said the situation at the park threatens public health and safety. It cited an undated by recent...
Posted by
Lake Oswego Review

Funding for Safe Rest Villages, other needs on City Council agenda

Millions in requests from federal America Rescue Act will be considered on Wednesday, July 28. The City Council will consider spending over $63 million in uncommitted federal American Rescue Act funds on Wednesday, July 28. The money would be appropriated to multiple city bureaus for numerous purposes. The largest single amount would be just over $16 million to the Bureau of Revenue and Financial Services for Alternative Houseless Interventions. That is expected to include the six managed homeless camps known as Safe Rest Villages proposed by Commissioner Dan Ryan. A committee is working to select the sites from a list...
Newberg, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

City extends fireworks ban

Council votes 7-1 to prohibit fireworks until Nov. 1 and extend state of emergency declaration. Anyone hoping to celebrate Labor Day, a birthday or an outdoor event with the ignition of fireworks within the city limits of Newberg should think again. Citing continued warm weather and high danger of wildfires,...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Local firefighters return from Bootleg Fire

The Multnomah County Task Force included crews and equipment from Portland, Gresham and Corbett.Firefighters from Multnomah County have returned from helping to battle the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon. The megafire in Klamath and Lake counties that was started by lightning on July 6 has consumed over 401,000 acres. It is currently the largest wildfire in the country and is now 46% contained. The growth of the fire has slowed, but thousands of homes remain threatened on its eastern side, authorities said on Saturday, July 24. "This fire is resistant to stopping at dozer lines," Jim Hanson, fire behavior analyst,...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Citizens group shares 'policy solutions' for crowd control

The report on police responses to protests will be presented to the Portland City Council on Sept. 22. The Citizen Review Committee Crowd Control & Use of Force Workgroup has released a set of recommendations on how to change the police response to protests in Portland. As protests continued in...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Assisted by planners, Oregon City developers skirt new code

Staff alerts homebuilders of emergency code amendments so subdivisions won't be subject to new requirements. Oregon City's mayor and city commissioners took city planning staff to task this week for alerting developers about forthcoming emergency code amendments so homebuilders could propose subdivisions without being subject to new requirements intended to promote public safety.
Fairview, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Osprey with lunch sparks Fairview wildfire

Crews discovered downed powerline, 2-acre blaze, at Chinook Landing in strangest fire of season. A sea hawk and a fish combined to spark one of the strangest blazes in East Multnomah County last weekend. Around 3:11 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Gresham Fire & Emergency Services responded to the area just...
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

New firefighters onboard in Woodburn

Woodburn Fire District swore in two new firefighter paramedics during a July 21 ceremony. Woodburn Fire District announced that it has added two new firefighting paramedics this month. On Wednesday, July 21, the district swore in James Lang and Jerrod Schuch. The two will fill vacancies created by the retirements...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

News from Portland's suburbs

Pamplin Media Group and KXL FM News 101 share the news from throughout the metro area. Each Friday, the Pamplin Media Group and KXL FM News 101 team up to share stories from Portland's suburbs. Pamplin Media Group — including the Portland Tribune and more than 25 weeklies and monthlies — has more reporters and photographers in more Oregon communities than any other media organization in the state.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Merkley: States will aid push for U.S. plastics recycling

Bill by Democratic senator is modeled on new laws in Oregon and Maine; he also seeks national bottle bill. U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley says he is counting on state efforts, like those in Oregon and Maine, to build the case for his federal legislation to compel plastics manufacturers to contribute to the cost of reducing, reusing or recycling materials.
Molalla, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Molalla council to consider adopting city slogan

City slogan, street sweeper, travel kiosks on agenda for Wednesday, July 28 City Council meeting. The Molalla City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, for a regular meeting. Following the flag salute and roll call, the public will have a chance to comment for up to three...
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Relay for Life Mid-Valley upcoming

Relay for Live Mid-Valley, which includes Woodburn, Canby and Molalla, takes place at Wooden Shoe Saturday. The Mid-Valley Relay for Life is scheduled to take place 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm, 33814 S. Meridian Road, Woodburn. The event schedule includes an opening...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Mayors ask Clackamas County to use funding for supportive housing

Cities urge plugging gap left by an earlier revenue delay with American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Several mayors throughout Clackamas County sent a letter to county commissioners this week encouraging them to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to mitigate homelessness through supportive housing services (SHS). The joint letter...
Culver, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Central Oregon turns back on 'affordable housing' RV park

Wall-to-wall residents fill tiny town's Planning Commission hearing to oppose park's downtown location Dozens of Culver residents showed up Thursday afternoon, July 22, to oppose an RV park locating on their town's "main drag." "Land in the middle of town could be better used," said real estate agent Danny Zook. And the Culver Planning Commission agrees. After heated testimony over the course of two meetings, along with a thick stack of letters, commissioners voted four to zero that the RV park is not consistent with the city's Comprehensive Plan. Developer Robert Shannon originally proposed an 80-space RV park on a...
Newberg, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Opponents organizing against school board motions

With hot-button political issues on tap Aug. 10, effort underway to gather public comment. After Newberg School District board vice chairman Brian Shannon brought forth a trio of motions at a recent board meeting that seek to roll back inclusionary messaging and policies, a flood of reactions from the community began pouring in on social media and to board members' email inboxes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy