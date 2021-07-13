'I Want To Hear The Voices Of Young People'" Jenn Hartmann Luck's New Album Celebrates Kids Who Are Making The World A Better Place
Austin singer-songwriter Jenn Hartmann Luck is still putting the finishing touches on her new album Raise Your Voices (Songs Celebrating the Kids Who are Changing the World) – it’s scheduled to be released in September – but the lead single from the work is out now. ‘Kids Can Save Animals,’ like the rest of the tracks on Raise Your Voices, is inspired by a young person who’s doing what she can to make the world a better place.www.kut.org
Comments / 0