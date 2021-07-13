Cancel
Jimbo Fisher named to 2021 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

By Jeff Tarpley
247Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. today released the preseason watch list for the 2021 Dodd Trophy presented by PNC. This year’s list includes 17 of the nation’s top college football coaches representing all Power Five conferences, as well as the AAC, Sun Belt and an independent. Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was one of the coaches nominated for the honor. Fisher won a national title with Florida State in 2013, helped the Aggies garner their highest final ranking in over 80 years, and has them as a consensus top ten ranked team in pre season polls for 2021.

