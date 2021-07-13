Rockwall promotes Leah Campbell to head softball coach after run to state semifinals
After reaching the state tournament for the first time in program history, the Rockwall softball team will have a new coach. Leah Campbell has been promoted from assistant to head coach, Rockwall ISD announced Tuesday. She replaces Shadie Acosta, who stepped down as coach after 18 seasons. Campbell said that Acosta decided to get out of coaching, but will continue to teach at Rockwall.www.dallasnews.com
