Outcry after boys get trophies, girls get gift bags for state championship wins

Congratulations to the B-P girls varsity track and field team on their sectional championship title last month! The team ended up with a third place finish in 2018 and was a runner up in 2019. With last year’s sectional competitions cancelled because of COVID-19, head coach Jeff Richards said this year’s team was determined to make the most of their season. Not only did they win the elusive team title this year, they won by a landslide, with the next team a distant 35 points behind. B-P teammates scored points in thirteen of the nineteen events, with the entire team contributing to the championship title.