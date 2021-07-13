Cancel
Outcry after boys get trophies, girls get gift bags for state championship wins

By Rachel Paula Abrahamson
TODAY.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA girls’ softball league in Florida made a call that left its players in tears. Now the story is gaining national attention after one mom posted about it on Facebook. “My daughter along with 11 other 5-7-year-old talented and determined little girls have dedicated their entire summer to Babe Ruth Allstars,” Ashlee Partin wrote last month. “They practiced 3 days a week for 2 months for hours every day.”

www.today.com

