2021 Wells Motor Cars Vertige
In a world dominated by large, tech-heavy cars, an engaging, back-to-basics, lightweight sports car is just what driving enthusiasts crave. UK is considered the birthplace of the compact lightweight sports car, even though it was the Japanese who made it reliable, with cars like the Honda S600 and, of course, the Mazda MX-5. However, a new company called Wells Motor Cars is a testimony that UK still knows how to make engaging lightweight sports cars and their mid-engine Vertige is the perfect example.www.topspeed.com
