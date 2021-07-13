After high school picks SS Merrill, OF Wood; Padres draft more experienced college players

The Bat Cats will miss out on one of its top commits. During the first round of Sunday night’s 2021 MLB Draft, Jackson Merrill, a class of 2021 Kentucky Baseball commitment, was drafted by the San Diego Padres with the 27th overall pick. A 6-foot-3, 195-pound shortstop from Severna Park, Maryland, Merrill is ranked by Perfect Game as the 96th best player from his class and the second-best Wildcat pledge. MLB.com ranked him as the 79th best available prospect.