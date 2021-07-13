After high school picks SS Merrill, OF Wood; Padres draft more experienced college players
After taking high school position players in the first two rounds of this year’s amateur draft, the Padres nine straight college players in Monday’s second round. The first two selections have Maryland roots with shortstop Jackson Merrill being the Padres first-round pick Sunday and Maryland native James Wood being the Padres’ second-round pick out of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.padres.mlblogs.com
