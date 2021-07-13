Annual loon census to be held on July 17
MOULTONBORUGH — The Loon Preservation Committee will conduct its annual loon census on July 17 from 8:00–9:00 a.m. The loon census began in 1983 as a way for LPC to bolster its season-long efforts to monitor the presence, abundance, and breeding success of loons by engaging members of the public in its work. During that hour, LPC staff and hundreds of volunteers throughout the state will take to the lakes to count loons.www.laconiadailysun.com
