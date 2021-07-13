Annual loon census to be held on July 17

The Salvation Army in St. Croix County will be participating in the Balance of State Continuum of Care Point in Time Count on July 28 as required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The physical count begins at 11 p.m. The Balance of State Continuum is an organization of homeless service providers in the state of Wisconsin. Each local area will count the homeless who are either sheltered in a facility or unsheltered and living on the streets. In a typical year, the Point in Time count simultaneously occurs in each county in January and July. Volunteers in each area walk the streets of Wisconsin communities to determine how many individuals are going unsheltered. The volunteers are equipped with the knowledge to assist those individuals in getting connected to local resources for food and shelter. Each community submits their counts for sheltered and unsheltered persons in each county for that night. Those numbers are then used to determine if the services provided in the County are meeting the needs of those who are homeless.