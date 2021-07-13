Menu prices keep soaring, but grocers are raising prices, too

If you've been to a Cracker Barrel restaurant location recently, you may have noticed your pecan pancakes are slightly pricier than usual. We promise you're not imagining things. According to Eat This, Not That, the chain recently announced it implemented a 3% price increase across its menu at all locations. Allegedly, the reason for this isn't merely to make up for rising food prices (though meat costs are predicted to double this year) but rather, to cover an increase in labor costs. Given the current state of the restaurant business overall, this news should come as somewhat unsurprising. Over the past few months, many companies have reportedly struggled to attract and retain new workers due to unsustainable wages (via Grub Street). At the same time, with many parts of the world reopening up for indoor dining, the demand for restaurant service has increased. As a result, many companies have shifted toward increasing their base wages to ensure they have enough staff. McDonald's even went as far as to pay people to interview with them.