Casper, WY

Casper Arts Calendar

By Sally Ann Shurmur
Star-Tribune
 11 days ago

Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo, through July 17 at Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. July 14, gates open 3 p.m., Crabtree Amusements Carnival until midnight. Wrangler Patriot Night at the PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. Wear red, white and blue. Veterans and active duty military personnel get in free with valid ID. July 15, gates open at 3 p.m., Crabtree Amusements Carnival runs until midnight. Tough Enough To Wear Pink Night at the PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. July 16, Pocket Pet Parade followed by the Outrageous Poultry beginning at 9 a.m. Kids Day from noon to 5 p.m., (discounted armbands available on-site only and sold until 3 p.m). The 4H & FFA Round Robins begin at 5 p.m., in the arena and PRCA Rodeo is at 7:30 p.m. July 17, Junior Livestock Sale Buyers Breakfast, 7 a.m., Junior Livestock Sale, 9 a.m. Crabtree Amusements Carnival and Exhibit Halls open at noon. Finals Night at the PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. Info: online or 235.5775.

trib.com

