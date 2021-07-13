The Truth About Handgun Stopping Power (Hint: It’s Complicated)

On June 8, the Department of Justice, in conjunction with the law enforcement agencies of several partner countries, announced hundreds of arrests that began in Australia and spread across Europe in what the department described as an “investigation like no other.” The arrests were the culmination of a years-long transnational operation, known to federal law enforcement as Operation Trojan Shield. As part of the operation, the FBI set up a company to offer what it billed as communications security to criminals, but actually offered the bureau a way into criminals’ phones. The company, called ANOM, distributed 12,000 encrypted phones to members of almost 300 criminal syndicates across the globe. Because every encrypted message sent from an ANOM device carried the information needed to decrypt it, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies were able to monitor all communications on ANOM’s devices.
