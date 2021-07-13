Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

The Truth About Handgun Stopping Power (Hint: It’s Complicated)

By Richard Mann
Field & Stream
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to handgun stopping power, there’s no shortage of experts, studies, theories, and anecdotes offering “definitive proof” that one cartridge is better than another. The first murder I investigated was affected by a pellet rifle. Years later, a bad guy who shot a cop and ran through our...

www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Us Army#Technical Editor#American Rifleman#Nij#Fbi#French#The Strasbourg Tests#Nwsc#The Wound Ballistics Lab#Federal#The Secret Service#Shangri La#Canadians#The Royal Mounted Police#The Truth
Related
POTUSNew York Post

The FBI is made of snitches, often trapping Americans into committing crimes

Back in 1935, tough guy James Cagney cemented the image of the incorruptible FBI agent in the movie “G Men.” The film played on Cagney’s outlaw image — honed in pictures like “The Public Enemy” and “Blonde Crazy” — but flipped the script and put his character, Brick Davis, on the side of the good guys. Same Cagney, cracking wise, firing guns and socking jaws, but this time from behind a badge.
LawPosted by
CrimeOnline

Scott Peterson: Defense says juror in wife killer’s trial was pregnant & beaten by ex but failed to disclose it

The defense team for convicted California killer Scott Peterson says that a juror during his 2004 trial committed multiple instances of juror misconduct. While she previously failed to tell the court she had taken a restraining out on a former boyfriend’s girlfriend, juror 7, also known as Richelle Nice, is now accused of failing to reveal that her boyfriend beat her in 2001 when she was pregnant.
Aerospace & DefenseSlate

The Mystery of the Hypersonic Tic Tac

A long-awaited report on UFOs—what the government now prefers to call unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs—was released on June 25 by the director of national intelligence. It takes into account 144 verified sightings of UAP observed by military personnel over the past 15 years and attempts to make sense of them. The sightings are classified into five categories. The first four are familiar: airborne clutter, weather anomalies, U.S. government developmental craft, foreign adversary technology. The fifth—perplexingly vague—is simply “other.”
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Critics slam FBI on Twitter for saying 'protecting' America from terrorists is its 'top priority'

Critics slammed the FBI after the bureau vowed in a tweet that protecting the United States from terrorist attacks is its "top priority." "Are you guys still planning on kidnapping and assassinating the governor of Michigan or was that just another effort to make people on the Right look like terrorists so you could justify the coming persecution of your political enemies?" conservative radio host Jesse Kelly tweeted, referring to the FBI’s involvement in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last year.
Michigan StateNew York Post

Men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer claim FBI set them up

The men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last September claim they were set up by the FBI because of their conservative political views. There were at least 12 FBI informants involved in the investigation to thwart the alleged scheme by a militia group known as the “Wolverine Watchmen” — but the agents actually took an active part in it right from its inception, according to court filings, evidence and dozens of interviews reviewed by BuzzFeed News — and now some members of the group are accusing the feds of entrapment.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Two Democrats in Congress call on Justice Department watchdog to investigate if Barrack case 'was inappropriately suppressed'

(CNN) — Two Democratic members of Congress are asking the Justice Department's inspector general to open an investigation into whether the probe of Trump ally Tom Barrack, indicted earlier this week, "was inappropriately suppressed," after CNN reported Wednesday that prosecutors had enough evidence to charge him last year. Reps. Ted...
California StateThe Jewish Press

California Legalized Theft. Porch Piracy Soared.

California legalized theft with Proposition 47. Since then pharmacies and small businesses have been forced to shut down by a wave of shoplifters with nothing to fear from the law. But it’s not just stores that are reeling from the crime wave unleashed by criminal justice reform. Proposition 47 was...
Lawlawfareblog.com

Legal Tetris and the FBI’s ANOM Program

On June 8, the Department of Justice, in conjunction with the law enforcement agencies of several partner countries, announced hundreds of arrests that began in Australia and spread across Europe in what the department described as an “investigation like no other.” The arrests were the culmination of a years-long transnational operation, known to federal law enforcement as Operation Trojan Shield. As part of the operation, the FBI set up a company to offer what it billed as communications security to criminals, but actually offered the bureau a way into criminals’ phones. The company, called ANOM, distributed 12,000 encrypted phones to members of almost 300 criminal syndicates across the globe. Because every encrypted message sent from an ANOM device carried the information needed to decrypt it, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies were able to monitor all communications on ANOM’s devices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy