And What a Data Scientist Can Learn to Face Changing Technology. As computers get faster and data science tools get better, less of a data scientists job will be focused on optimizing a traditional ML models (non neural network models). Many companies are pursuing AutoML frameworks that can perform a lot of feature engineering and model optimization for all sorts of problems. All the major cloud providers (and a bunch of start ups) offer out-of-the-box transfer learning models for computer vision, and many offer AutoML services for both tabular and NLP models. These are services where you upload your data and the best model gets spit out after you click train. Ironically enough, data scientists who are supposed to create ML/AI are finding these new tools are automating portions of their own jobs.