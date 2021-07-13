Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Growing Up in Lead-Contaminated Area Might Alter Personality: Study

US News and World Report
 12 days ago

Growing Up in Lead-Contaminated Area Might Alter Personality: Study. TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Can childhood lead exposure affect personality into adulthood?. Yes, a big multi-decade study suggests. The finding stems from an analysis of data on atmospheric lead levels across the United States and 37 European nations...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personality Traits#Healthday News#Americans#The University Of Texas#Europeans#Pnas#Department Of Psychology#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Health
News Break
Air Pollution
News Break
Science
Related
Sciencescitechdaily.com

“Feel Good” Brain Chemical Dopamine Can Be Willfully Controlled

Neuroscientists show that mice can learn to manipulate random dopamine impulses for reward. From the thrill of hearing an ice cream truck approaching to the spikes of pleasure while sipping a fine wine, the neurological messenger known as dopamine has been popularly described as the brain’s “feel good” chemical related to reward and pleasure.
ScienceScience Daily

Human waste contaminating urban water leads to 'superbug' spread

Contamination of urban lakes, rivers and surface water by human waste is creating pools of 'superbugs' in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMIC) -- but improving access to clean water, sanitation and sewerage infrastructure could help to protect people's health, a new study reveals. Researchers studied bodies of water in urban...
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

A study of altered calcium sensing system caused primary membranous nephropathy to end-stage renal failure.

PMN (primary membranous nephropathy) is the most prevalent source of idiopathic nephrotic syndrome, which further progressed to ESRD (end-stage renal disease) in non-diabetic adults worldwide. Autoantibodies circulating against podocyte membrane proteins PLA2R1 and THSD7A are present in approximately 75-80% of incidents. Furthermore, a research presented an unusual case of IgG4-RD correlated with elevated serum levels of calcium concluded that renal irregularities have been preceded and triggered by hypercalcemia. In-addition, previous research also indicates an elevated amount of calcium in the blood of PMN patients. However, we also found conflicting evidence from previous studies showing that autoantibodies that suppress the calcium-sensing receptor (CaSR) induce a high level of calcium in some cases of IgG4RD. Notably, the calcium ion plays a critical function not only as intracellular signaling molecule but binds extracellular receptor activity to intracellular events. Moreover, the raise in intracellular calcium levels during PMN is known as a crucial event involved in the activation of numerous nucleases, proteases and implicitly facilitates the release of prostaglandins, cytokines and superoxide radicals capable of causing cell damage and death. Thus, the precise mechanism of the PMN disease to renal failure is not fully clear and the disease incidence differs among patients. Therefore, we are hypothesizing the role of disrupted calcium signaling in PMN that progress to ESRD.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Latin American communities heavily affected by mercury and lead contamination

Intervention programmes are vitally needed to support Amazonian communities exposed to mercury contamination in Latin America, and children who are among those most affected by lead poisoning. These are the conclusions of a review of studies conducted between 2016 and 2021, published in Current Opinion in Toxicology, which also highlights...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

91 Percent of Older Adults With Dementia Have This in Common, Research Says

As you get older, you tend to lose some of your mental sharpness. But sometimes your forgetfulness or struggle to follow familiar directions could be an indicator of dementia, which is far more serious. Because there is such a blurred line between normal changes to the brain as we age—like finding yourself forgetting where you put your keys or the name of the person you just met—and dementia-related symptoms, it can go undiagnosed. Now, a new study has found that a majority of older adults with dementia have something in common. Read on to find out what 91 percent of older adults with dementia share.

Comments / 0

Community Policy