Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Microcrystal electron diffraction supports a new drug development pipeline

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCCDC - Cambridge Crystallographic Data Centre. CAMBRIDGE July 13, 2021 - To date, solving structures of potential therapeutics using X-ray diffraction (XRD) has been an assumed, pivotal step in the drug development process. But a recent paper by a team of researchers led by NanoImaging Services shows how microcrystal electron diffraction (MicroED) is growing to obtain the structures of potential pharmaceuticals.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Diffraction#Data Science#Drug Development#Microcrystal Electron#Xrd#Nanoimaging Services#Scientific Group#Api#Csd#Aaas#Eurekalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Carlsbad, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Palisade Bio Enters Into Worldwide In-Licensing Agreement With University Of California For Technology To Support Target Identification, Drug Discovery, And Clinical Development

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, today announced that it entered into an exclusive license with the Regents of the University of California, expanding its proprietary technology for detecting enzymatic protease activity in human clinical samples. Under the terms of this agreement, in combination with a related 2020 license from UC, the Company receives a worldwide exclusive license to patent rights covering certain engineered substrates and their use in measuring degradative enzymes for disease conditions, including cancer. This technology was originally developed in the laboratory of Dr. Michael Heller at University of California San Diego.
ChemistryEurekAlert

RUDN University chemists propose a one-step synthesis of substances for medicine

The RUDN University chemists have discovered a reaction for the synthesis of acetimidamides, heterocyclic compounds with biological activity that can be used for the synthesis of hormones, anti-inflammatory and other medical drugs. The reaction goes in one step with an efficiency of up to 96%. The results are published in the journal Molecules.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Cell And Gene Therapy Market Report 2021-2030: Growing Investments And Manufacturing Facility Expansion & Increasing Number Of Pipeline Studies And Drug Development

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy market Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global cell and gene therapy market reached a value of nearly $4,390.3 million in 2020, having increased at a...
ChemistryEurekAlert

RUDN University chemists obtained an unusual planar nickel complex exhibiting magnetic properties

RUDN University chemists obtained a metal-containing complex with an unusual planar architecture. The unexpected structure was formed due to the spontaneous fixation of carbon dioxide from the air during the reaction. This compound exhibits unusual magnetic properties (spin glass behaviour). This can be useful for creating memory storage devices. The results are published in the Journal of Organometallic Chemistry.
Medical & BiotechEurekAlert

Bioengineering discovery paves way for improved production of bio-based goods

Scientists have uncovered a way to control many genes in engineered yeast cells, opening the door to more efficient and sustainable production of bio-based products. The study, published in Nucleic Acids Research by researchers from DSM's Rosalind Franklin Biotechnology Center in Delft, the Netherlands, and the University of Bristol, has shown how to unlock CRISPR's potential for regulating many genes simultaneously.
ScienceEurekAlert

Nitrogen-producing process of anammox bacterium finally uncovered

After years of research, the molecular structure of the enzyme responsible for a large part of the global nitrate and nitrogen production by bacteria has finally been uncovered. The anammox bacterium and other bacteria use this enzyme to convert toxic nitrite into nitrate. Now that the working of the enzyme has become clear, new possibilities have opened for the improved deployment of the anammox bacterium for power generation from wastewater and for the production of rocket fuel. Researchers from Radboud University and the Max Planck Institutes in Heidelberg and Frankfurt published a paper on the subject in Nature Microbiology today.
HealthNews-Medical.net

New technology can pave the way for development of long-acting drugs

The technology, consisting of a designed variant of a natural occurring protein called super albumin, can pave the way for the development of long-acting drugs. This can have major implications for individuals suffering from hemophilia. When an injury or hole occurs in a blood vessel, the body quickly begins to...
ScienceEurekAlert

Ovarian follicles derived from mouse pluripotent stem cells produce viable oocytes

Using mouse embryonic stem cells, researchers reconstituted ovarian follicle structures and used them to mature primordial germ cells into fully functional oocytes in vitro, which ultimately produced viable mouse offspring, according to a new report. The ability to generate and assemble the critical components necessary for oogenesis in the laboratory provides a model system to study the later events of oogenesis, which may have implications for assisted reproductive technologies. Coaxing germ cell precursors into functionally mature reproductive cells is a key aspect of in vitro gametogenesis and a major challenge in the study of reproductive biology. Successful methods have been developed to generate functional oocytes from mouse pluripotent stem cell-derived primordial germ cell-like cells (PGCLCs) in vitro. However, these cells require a somatic environment in which to develop into fully functional reproductive cells. In mammalian species, oocytes grow and mature in the ovarian follicle, a specialized fluid-filled sac that provides the signals needed for meiosis and germ cell growth. Takashi Yoshino and colleagues report a culture system that recreates this tissue environment by inducing female mouse embryonic stem cells to differentiate into functional fetal ovarian somatic cell-like cells (FOSLCs). When FOSLCs were combined with PGCLCs derived from mouse embryonic stem cells, the PGCLCs developed into viable oocytes within the reconstituted ovarian follicle structures, which could be fertilized and resulted in live, fertile offspring. "This technical breakthrough of Yoshino et al. holds enormous potential for germ cell research," write Lin Yang and Huck-Hui Ng in a related Perspective. "It allows for fully defined derivation of FOSLCs with substantial improvements in yield and without the need for genetic manipulations."
ScienceEurekAlert

Protein-based vaccine candidate combined with potent adjuvant yields effective SARS-CoV-2 protection

A new protein-based vaccine candidate combined with a potent adjuvant provided effective protection against SARS-CoV-2 when tested in animals, suggesting that the combination could add one more promising COVID-19 vaccine to the list of candidates for human use. The protein antigen, based on the receptor binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2, was expressed in yeast instead of mammalian cells - which the authors say could enable a scalable, temperature-stable, low-cost production process well suited for deployment in the developing world. In a study by Maria Pino and colleagues, the adjuvant - a TLR7/TLR8 agonist named 3M-052, formulated with alum - substantially improved performance of the vaccine compared with vaccine adjuvanted with alum alone, inducing stronger antibody and T cell responses in vaccinated rhesus macaques. The vaccine and adjuvant combination also significantly reduced the quantity of virus in the respiratory tracts of macaques challenged by infection with SARS-CoV-2, and reduced lung inflammation as well. Pino et al. vaccinated 5 macaques with the RBD protein and the 3M-052/alum adjuvant and another 5 with the RBD protein and alum alone, each at 0, 4, and 9 weeks; they also included 5 unvaccinated macaques as controls. The vaccine and adjuvant combination induced more neutralizing antibodies with higher binding affinity for the virus RBD and also enhanced CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses compared with the alum-only formulation. About one month after the third round of vaccinations, the researchers then infected the macaques with SARS-CoV-2, and noted the macaques vaccinated with the novel adjuvant formulation showed a reduced viral load in their nasal mucus and lung fluid, as well as fewer inflammatory cytokines in their plasma.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

NuProbe Announces New Research And New Product On DNA Microsatellite Instability

HOUSTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuProbe Global, a genomics and molecular diagnostics company specialized in ultrasensitive oncology assays, announced research on DNA microsatellites published today in Nucleic Acids Research . Simultaneously, the company announced the release of the VarTrace® MSI qPCR research use only assay for detection of DNA microsatellite instability (MSI) from tissue or blood specimens.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Enlivex To Present At The ARDS Drug Development Summit 2021

Nes Ziona, Israel, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the "Company"), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced that the Company will participate in, and present at, the ARDS Drug Development Summit on Thursday, July 15, 2021. During the presentation, which will take place at 3:30 p.m. ET, the Company will describe Allocetra TM's potential as a therapy for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) patients, who currently do not have effective treatment options. Those interested in registering for the summit can do so by visiting https://ards-summit.com.
Energy IndustryEurekAlert

Removing the lead hazard from perovskite solar cells

"The solar energy-to-electricity conversion of perovskite solar cells is unbelievably high, around 25%, which is now approaching the performance of the best silicon solar cells," says Professor László Forró at EPFL's School of Basic Sciences. "But their central element is lead, which is a poison; if the solar panel fails, it can wash out into the soil, get into the food chain, and cause serious diseases."
Medical ScienceEurekAlert

A rapid method to quantify antibodies against SARS-CoV-2

Scientists have developed a rapid, highly accurate test to detect antibodies against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 in human serum, opening a new avenue for understanding the full extent of the pandemic and evaluating the effectiveness of vaccines. In the 18 months since the emergence of Covid-19 pandemic, great strides...
Medical & BiotechStamford Advocate

Catalent Biologics Launches New GPEx® Lightning Cell Line Expression Technology to Shorten Drug Substance Development Timelines by up to Three Months

Catalent, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced the launch of its next-generation cell line development technology, GPEx® Lightning. Leveraging Catalent’s proven GPEx expression platform in a glutamine synthase (GS) knock-out Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cell line system, GPEx Lightning combines innovative technologies, including a novel gene insertion technology, to further shorten drug substance development by up to three months compared to previous timelines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy