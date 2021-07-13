An AMD dGPU Chromebook is Coming!
We previously reported on a Chromebook in development, code-named Mushu, with a discrete graphics card unit (dGPU). This is the first and only Chromebook we know of that has a dGPU. Such a Chromebook would blow all other Chromebooks out of the water when it comes to gaming. At the time, it wasn’t clear what dGPU it had. However, while I was casually building Chromium OS from the source code, I noticed something very interesting. I found the build configuration for Mushu that helps us to better understand what to expect.chromeunboxed.com
