An AMD dGPU Chromebook is Coming!

By Luke Short
chromeunboxed.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe previously reported on a Chromebook in development, code-named Mushu, with a discrete graphics card unit (dGPU). This is the first and only Chromebook we know of that has a dGPU. Such a Chromebook would blow all other Chromebooks out of the water when it comes to gaming. At the time, it wasn’t clear what dGPU it had. However, while I was casually building Chromium OS from the source code, I noticed something very interesting. I found the build configuration for Mushu that helps us to better understand what to expect.

chromeunboxed.com

