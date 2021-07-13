Cancel
Accidents

Possible drowning investigation opened after fisherman falls into the ocean

By KITV Web Staff
KITV.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a man fell into the ocean while fishing in the Big Island's Ka'u District, police have opened a possible drowning investigation. Hawai‘i Island Police (HPD) says the incident happened on Friday, just before 11 p.m. HPD, the Hawai'i Fire Department (HFD), and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to a report of the 42-year-old man who fell into the ocean while fishing along the remote shoreline at the end of the Road to the Sea.

www.kitv.com

#Drowning#Into The Ocean#Fisherman#Accident#Hawai I Island Police#Hpd#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard#Kona Community Hospital
