Possible drowning investigation opened after fisherman falls into the ocean
After a man fell into the ocean while fishing in the Big Island's Ka'u District, police have opened a possible drowning investigation. Hawai‘i Island Police (HPD) says the incident happened on Friday, just before 11 p.m. HPD, the Hawai'i Fire Department (HFD), and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to a report of the 42-year-old man who fell into the ocean while fishing along the remote shoreline at the end of the Road to the Sea.www.kitv.com
