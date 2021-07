I'm feeling a way lately with all the hate Californians who have moved to Idaho are receiving. If it's not flat out telling them to go back to California, it's little constant digs that Californians don't fit in and they never will. But the fact is that Californians along with tons of people from plenty of other states are moving to Idaho. I get that the influx is making prices skyrocket, but it is what it is. It's not illegal to move here and I feel like it's getting to a point where new residents are treated as though they have committed a crime.