First Toilet Paper, Now People?

For local restaurants, recovery includes coming to terms with a new service economy. “It’s devastating because we want to be busy but we just don’t have the manpower to stay open later and get the food out fast enough,” said owner and operator Mary Jane Culhane. Culhane own’s Culhane’s Irish Pubs located in Atlantic Beach and Southside and 5 Sisters Spirit Vodka based in Atlantic Beach. She, among many other restaurant owners in the Jacksonville area, are facing a major shortage in staff.