Incubus have announced a short run of 2021 U.S. shows. The new dates will be the band’s first time onstage since December 2019. Incubus will return to the stage Aug. 31 in Saint Augustine, Fla. and head north until hitting Fort Wayne, Ind. on Sept. 6. The band currently has a month off the road before going to Des Moines, Iowa on Oct. 5, followed by gigs in Wichita, Kansas and Catoosa, Okla. on Oct. 7 and 8, respectively.