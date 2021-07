The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD might be a remaster of a 10-year-old game, but it has already soared its way up the ranks of the Nintendo Switch’s greatest hits. Celebrating Zelda’s 25th anniversary in 2011, Skyward Sword took the beloved franchise above the clouds for the first time and offered a fresh look at the beginning of the series’ timeline. Reception from fans and critics alike was divisive, though, mainly because of its controls that utilized the new Wii MotionPlus – an expansion peripheral for the Wii Remote that was supposed to better the motion controls but didn’t quite hit the mark. Gameplay felt clunky and frustrating, especially during combat.