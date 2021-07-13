Cancel
U.S. condemns detention of Venezuelan opposition politician

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States strongly condemns the detention of Venezuelan opposition politician Freddy Guevara, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Tuesday, and called for his immediate release after Venezuelan prosecutors on Monday said they had charged Guevara with terrorism and treason. Guevara is a close ally of...

