Buffalo, NY

The Worst Roads To Drive Down In WNY, According to Buffalonians [LIST]

By Chris Owen
96.1 The Breeze
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I've lived in Western New York my entire life and I've spent time in every major section of the Buffalo region. I grew up in Amherst but lived in Hamburg for five years and now I currently live in South Buffalo, near West Seneca and Lackawanna. Over the course of...

961thebreeze.com

Buffalo NY
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com
DrinksPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

7 Places To Get Birch Beer In Western New York

Western New York is known for some original food and drinks like pizza logs, pastry hearts, and loganberry. Well, there should be another drink added to that list....Birch Beer. Recently I asked on social media what the official drink of Western New York should be and I got a lot of answers. The number one answer was loganberry but a couple of people commented with Birch Beer and that took me back to being a kid.
WildlifePosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Hudson Valley Homeowner Needs Help Identifying Strange Creature

An animal that's described as having a dog-like body with a deer head was got one homeowner in the Hudson Valley asking questions. As a long time fan of the X-Files, I live for this kind of stuff. When they reboot that show for the second time I think it's safe to say they can film the entire season in the Hudson Valley region of New York. There's no shortage on strange sites, oddities and bizarre looking creatures roaming around.
New York City, NYPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

41 Room Castle In New York For Sale For Less Than 100k

If you ever wanted to live like a king or queen, you now have a chance to own your own castle that is just hours outside of Western New York. Currently for sale on Zillow for $99,900 is a 41 room castle that is located in Elmira, New York. The castle is located at 615 Columbia Street and has 10 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and over 8,000 square feet of living space.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Firefighter Facing Life in Prison for Murdering Man

A former Buffalo firefighter is facing a lifetime prison sentence for allegedly murdering a man. The first responder, 24-year-old Blake M. Banks, was arraigned on the morning of July 21, 2021. Banks is accused of shooting and killing a 40-year-old man on Broadway near Bennett Street in Buffalo, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. A dispute of some sort happened around 1 pm causing the shooting. The victim tried to leave the scene in his vehicle but ended up crashing it. He was transported to Erie County Medical Center, where he died. Banks was off-duty at the time the shooting occurred. He is due back in court on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. He is currently being held without bail. Banks is facing 25 years to life in prison if convicted of a murder charge.
West Seneca, NYPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Do You Recognize This Heartless Thief In West Seneca?

If you have any information about who this person is, you are asked to contact the West Seneca Police with more information. Area police were busy this past weekend as flooding was a major concern from most communities. So far this July, we are hovering around 6 1/2 inches of rain which is a lot considering we have around two weeks left until August. Golf courses closed over the weekend and many events were either postponed or delayed due to the rain.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

7 Buffalo Restaurants That Serve All Day Breakfast [List]

I love breakfast! What can I say, there is something about waking up late and still enjoying eggs, toast, sausage and throw in a biscuit and gravy for good measure (hey I lived in the south for a very long time). There are some amazing restaurants in Buffalo that offer a great breakfast menu all day long. Check out these restaurants, if you're looking for a great breakfast in the afternoon.
TrafficPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

The Fall Foliage Train Will Return to Western New York

The summertime weather is still around here in Western New York, even though it's been pretty rainy this year. Summer events are back in full swing around Buffalo and Western New York, but it's never too early to start planning for the fall and it's safe to say that this region is amazing for the autumn months. Seriously, the fall foliage here is phenomenal, especially down in the southern tier.
AnimalsPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

If You See This Bug In New York State, You’re Asked to Report It [PHOTOS]

It's been a downright humid and rainy summer so far in Western New York. In fact, I cannot remember the last time we've seen a July this muggy and wet. With the humid and rainy weather, that usually means bugs are even worse than they normally are and that's the case for my yard. I've seen so many gnats, fruit flies, mosquitos, and spiders the last few weeks, although I'm perfectly fine with the spiders since they help keep the pest population down.
Blasdell, NYPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Ten Lives Club Receives Major Grant To Help Save WNY Cats

The Ten Lives Club in Blasdell recently announced that they were the recipient of a huge grant that will allow them to continue to save cats in Western New York. According to their Facebook page, the non-profit was awarded $10,000 from the East Hill Foundation. The grant is part of the "Save our Cats" project and will allow the Ten Live Club to purchase new equipment.
Public HealthPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Push To Reinstate Indoor Mask Mandate In New York State?

It's been just over a month since New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that most state-mandated pandemic restrictions would end, including indoor mask mandates dropping for vaccinated individuals. It's been nice to see that life has gotten back to normalcy around the state, including Western New York, but things have...
North Tonawanda, NYPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

COVID-19 Wall Of Fame To Be Displayed In North Tonawanda

I'm sure that many of us would like to put 2020 behind us, some wishing that it never happened, and some want it to be a distant memory. But North Tonawanda city officials want to mark the end of the COVID emergence to celebrate those who went above and beyond in the service to their fellow citizens of North Tonawanda during the 2020 pandemic.
Small BusinessPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

A Business Owner Shows Gratitude To His Employees

Last year we doled out endless and well-deserved praise for first responders, doctors, and health care workers, but I often don't think we gave enough credit to food service workers. On July 5, Heavenly Pizza shop owner Josh Elchert held Employee Appreciation Day at his business. Instead of "telling" his...
EnvironmentPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

July Already Western New York’s Wettest Month Of The Year

January - 1.85" And it looks like that total of 3.10" of rain will get given higher as more rain is expected this weekend across Western New York. The National Weather Service in Buffalo is calling for rain and thunderstorms to move in later tonight around 10 pm and then rain is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. Another possible quarter inch to half of inch of rain could come our way on Saturday.

