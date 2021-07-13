The Desktop Is So Dead Sales Went Up By 13% Over The Past 12 Months
Expansive Homes For Discrete GPUs Are Selling Very Well. The total sales of computers, including Apple, have increased by 13.2% over the past four quarters; a trend which has been going on about the same time that Windows 10 started to see widespread adoption and which grew as component supplies shrunk. There are a number of reasons for this growth, the most pertinent for enthusiasts being the shortage of the discrete components we depend on to build our own custom machines.pcper.com
Comments / 0