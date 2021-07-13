Cancel
The Desktop Is So Dead Sales Went Up By 13% Over The Past 12 Months

By Jeremy Hellstrom
PC Perspective
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpansive Homes For Discrete GPUs Are Selling Very Well. The total sales of computers, including Apple, have increased by 13.2% over the past four quarters; a trend which has been going on about the same time that Windows 10 started to see widespread adoption and which grew as component supplies shrunk. There are a number of reasons for this growth, the most pertinent for enthusiasts being the shortage of the discrete components we depend on to build our own custom machines.

