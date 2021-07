Robert Charles Harrington of Sand Springs Road Williamstown, MA passed quietly on July 13, 2021 at his family home under the care of Hospice Care in the Berkshires, with his primary care-giver, his youngest sister Diane, at his side. The family would like to thank Debra Delisle of North Adams, Megan Middlebrook and Kristy Meczywor of Adams for the respite time they provided.