Analysts see Mexico inflation at double cenbank’s target in 2021, despite rate hikes

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Though the Bank of Mexico hiked its key interest rate last month to stem surging inflation, analysts have increased their forecasts for Mexican inflation to around 6% for year end, double the central bank’s target. Banxico, as the central bank is known, unexpectedly raised the benchmark...

BusinessBusiness Insider

Russia Central Bank Hikes Key Rate By 100 Basis Points As Expected

(RTTNews) - Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points on Friday, to bring the inflation to the target. The Board of Directors decided to increase the key rate to 6.50 percent from 5.50 percent. The outcome of the meeting came in line with economists' expectations.
BusinessThe Independent

Rising infection rates and inflation sees economic growth cool

The UK economy has suffered a sharp slowdown in growth so far this month, with staff and raw material shortages to blame, according to a new survey. The closely-followed IHS Markit CIPS composite output index, which measures different parts of the economy, hit 57.7, down from 62.2 in June to levels not seen since before lockdown restrictions started to ease. Anything above 50 is seen as a sign of growth.
Businesswolfstreet.com

While Fed Blows Off Inflation, Hawkish Bank of Russia Shocks & Awes with Rate Hikes, Sees “Persistent” & “Prolonged” Inflation

But the US and Russia have similar red-hot inflation rates. In Russia, the official rate of inflation was 6.5% in June. In the US, the official rate of inflation as measured by CPI was 5.4% in June. The CPI-W, which is used for the cost-of-living-adjustments to Social Security payments, was 6.1%. You see, there is barely any difference in inflation between Russia and the US.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields edge up before next week's Fed meeting

(Adds comment, fresh prices) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Friday ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting next week, which will provide clues on the strength of the U.S. recovery and when the central bank might start to curb its economic support. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes hovered just below 1.3%, or almost 17 basis points higher than a five-month low set Tuesday, but still at the low end of a recent range. The benchmark note traded up 2.1 basis points at 1.288% after briefly rising above 1.3%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 2.2 basis points to 1.925%. The Treasury market has gone from oversold to overbought and is seeking equilibrium as fears ebb that the COVID-19 Delta variant would lead to lockdowns and slow the economy, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities. "What we're really seeing take place is a good deal of speculative flavor in a very, very thin market," Ricchiuto said. "The market has to go back and find a more realistic level and that's what it is attempting to do right now." The specter of renewed lockdowns and the Fed's insistence that inflation will remain within its new 2% target spurred a sharp rally in Treasury prices, which move inversely to yields. But the durability of that rally, given expectations for improving fundamentals through this year, is questionable barring renewed lockdowns, said Jonathan Cohn, trading strategist at Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. "We continue to believe yields ought to go higher but at this point think it's prudent to be more tactical with entry points and holding periods as the market attempts to find an equilibrium," he said. Real yields are close to record lows and the market is questioning whether the Fed can hike more than a couple of times given tapering is actively discussed, with inflation data surprising on the upside, Cohn said. This "speaks to that need to be tactical and respect some of the puzzling price action in rates," he said. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 108.3 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was unchanged at 0.202%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.543%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.332%, indicating the market sees the consumer price index averaging at that rate annually for the next decade. July 23 Friday 2:41PM New York / 1841 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.003 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-218/256 0.2021 0.000 Three-year note 100 0.375 0.000 Five-year note 100-192/256 0.7198 0.008 Seven-year note 101-112/256 1.0345 0.016 10-year note 103-24/256 1.288 0.021 20-year bond 106-164/256 1.848 0.023 30-year bond 110-44/256 1.9248 0.022 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.25 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler and Richard Chang)
BusinessWNMT AM 650

India’s economic rebound faces rising risk from virus variants: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s economic rebound, already weakened in recent months, could lose further momentum as coronavirus variants pose the greatest threat and inflation rises, a Reuters poll of economists found. The latest survey results suggest difficult policy decisions lie ahead for the Reserve Bank of India, which has already...
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Firms as PMI Data Echoes Inflation Risk; Cue the Fed

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: FLASH PMI REPORT FUELS USD BID AHEAD OF THE FED. The US Dollar is stronger across the board of major currency pairs Friday morning. US Dollar bulls trying to maintain control with the help of lingering inflation fears. Fed announcement next week poses notable event risk amid...
Economyalbuquerquenews.net

China's bond market issuances hit 4.9 trln yuan in June

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Bond issuances in China totaled 4.9 trillion yuan (about 757.93 billion U.S. dollars) in June, data from the central bank shows. Treasury bond issuances amounted to 476.41 billion yuan, while local government bond issuances stood at 794.87 billion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.
BusinessUS News and World Report

ECB Pledges Record Low Rates to Reach 2% Inflation

The European Central Bank pledged on Thursday to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer to help sluggish inflation in the euro zone rise back to its elusive 2% target. ECB President Christine Lagarde told a news conference the bank was committed to "a persistently accommodative monetary policy...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Indonesia c.bank holds rates amid growing COVID-19 crisis

JAKARTA, July 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank held its key interest rate at a record low on Thursday to support the economy amid a growing COVID-19 crisis, but said recent anti-virus measures had hit activity less than expected. Bank Indonesia (BI) kept the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate at...
BusinessForexTV.com

Indonesia Central Bank Keeps Key Rates Unchanged

Indonesia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, as the economy is projected to grow less than previously expected due to the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. The board of governors of Bank Indonesia, on Thursday, decided to hold the the BI 7-Day reverse repo...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Mexico inflation up more than expected, new rate hikes possible

MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation rose higher than market expectations during the first half of July, according to official data released on Thursday, which may trigger additional interest rate hikes as the central bank seeks to tame higher consumer prices. National statistics agency INEGI reported annual...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields ease, TIPS auction bid at record low

(Adds results of 10-year TIPS auction) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries eased on Thursday after the auction of $16 billion in 10-year TIPS was bid at a record low, while the latest jobless claims report reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve's policy stance will remain dovish. The bid at the TIPS auction, the largest ever, was the lowest on record as real rates have never declined so much in the past. The sale was well received with submitted bids 2.50 times the offer, with the 10-year awarded at -1.016% after trading the entire morning cheaper than -1.0%, said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis. Traders have valued inflation expectations based on what they think investors will worry about next, rarely with any link to fundamentals or communication from the Fed, Vogel said. "Just like nominal UST yields, inflation break-evens have been erratic all month," he said in an e-mail. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose to a two-month high last week, the Labor Department said in a report that nevertheless showed more people are returning to work. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased by 51,000 to a seasonally adjusted 419,000 for the week ended July 17, the highest level since mid-May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 350,000 applications for the latest week. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 2.2 basis points to 1.260%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 3.1 basis points to 1.899%. After several weeks of volatility, the market is settling into a period of equilibrium before the next week's meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, said Ben Jeffery, rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield will likely trade in a range of 1.25% to 1.3%, Jeffery said. The two-day meeting ends July 28. "Trading volumes today are meaningfully lower than they have been all week," he said. "Positions are in the process of starting to be set ahead of next week's Fed meeting, so we're expecting a little bit of sideways into Wednesday." Yields on the benchmark note plunged almost 30 basis points to a low of 1.128% early on Tuesday from July 13, when data for June showed the biggest jump in U.S. consumer prices in 13 years. Yields have rebounded about 14 basis points since then. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 105.8 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.8 basis points at 0.200%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. TIPS was last at 2.491%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.3%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging that rate annually for the next decade. July 22 Thursday 1:52PM New York / 1752 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-219/256 0.1998 -0.008 Three-year note 100-2/256 0.3724 -0.016 Five-year note 100-208/256 0.7072 -0.024 Seven-year note 101-148/256 1.0138 -0.021 10-year note 103-92/256 1.2599 -0.022 20-year bond 107-28/256 1.8209 -0.030 30-year bond 110-204/256 1.899 -0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.00 1.75 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler, Kirsten Donovan)
MarketsLife Style Extra

FOREX-Euro up slightly after ECB meeting; U.S. jobless claims weigh on dollar

(Recasts, adds new comments, dateline, U.S. data, FX table, updates prices) NEW YORK/LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - The euro was little changed to slightly higher against the dollar. on Thursday in choppy trading, after the European Central Bank met expectations by pledging to keep interest. rates at record lows for...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as investors weigh ECB's stimulus pledge

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback * Flash estimate shows Canadian factory sales up 1.9% in June * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.7% * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve TORONTO, July 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, giving back some of its gains over the last two days as dovish guidance from the European Central Bank helped to boost the greenback against a basket of major currencies. The Canadian dollar was 0.2% lower at 1.2575 versus the greenback, or 79.52 U.S. cents, after trading a range of 1.2529 to 1.2593. The U.S. dollar broadly rose after the ECB's pledge to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer pressured the euro , with the central bank warning that the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus posed a risk to the euro zone's recovery. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so threats to global economic growth could weigh on the loonie. On Monday, the currency touched a five-month low at 1.2807. Still, oil extended strong gains made in previous sessions on expectations of tighter supplies until the end of the year. U.S. crude prices were up 0.7% at $70.80 a barrel. In domestic data, a preliminary estimate from Statistics Canada showed that manufacturing sales rose 1.9% in June, led by the transportation equipment industry. The Canadian retail sales report for May is due on Friday, which could offer further clues on the strength of the domestic economy. Canadian government bond yields eased across a flatter curve, with the 10-year down 1.6 basis points at 1.206%. On Monday, it touched a five-month low at 1.097%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Americaskitco.com

Brazil's government cuts 2021 budget deficit forecast, report shows

BRASILIA, July 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's government on Thursday cut its 2021 primary budget deficit forecast, based on a bi-monthly revenue and expenditure report which showed an expected jump in tax revenues on the back of stronger economic growth. The Economy Ministry now expects a deficit excluding interest payments of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso cheers rate hike prospects

* Mexico inflation rises more than expected * 25bp rate hike likely in Mexico next month - economist * Copper prices rise on earnings optimism * Mexico's Alfa rises on strong Q2 (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew July 22 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies fell on Thursday as rising COVID-19 cases spurred caution, while Mexico's peso gained after data showing higher than-expected-inflation fueled bets of more interest rate hikes. After hitting one-month lows on Wednesday, Mexico's peso rose 0.2%, erasing early session losses. Consumer prices rose 5.75% during the first two weeks of this month, data showed, accelerating slightly from the previous two-week period and above expectations of 5.65%. "The central bank has shown that it will act to clamp down on above-target inflation, suggesting that another 25bp rate hike, to 4.50%, is likely at its next meeting in August," said Nikhil Sanghani, an EM economist with Capital Economics. But COVID fears remained. Mexico on Wednesday posted its biggest jump in COVID-19 cases since early January. Brazil's real shed 0.3%, as infections rose by more than 54,000 on Wednesday. More infections are likely to cause renewed lockdown measures and further hamper growth in Latam's largest economy. But helping keep hopes of bettering economic fundamentals alive, Brazil's government on Thursday cut its 2021 primary budget deficit forecast, on an expected jump in tax revenues on the back of stronger economic growth. Peru's sol rose 0.2% as copper prices rose on optimism over a strong second-quarter earnings season. Optimism over corporate earnings also helped investors look past recent concerns over economic growth, with broader emerging markets staging a strong recovery. Safe-havens such as the dollar and the Japanese yen came off peaks hit this week, while the European Central Bank vowed to keep policy dovish for even longer to shore up economic growth. But Latin American assets lagged their peers due to rising COVID-19 cases in major economies. The Pan American Health Organization said the Americas is facing a pandemic of the unvaccinated, as it warned countries with low inoculation rates are seeing increases in COVID-19 and repeated a call for vaccine donations. Losses in Colombia's peso were somewhat mitigated as ratings agency Fitch said the new tax reform bill will help stabilize the country's strained public finances. But the agency said more fiscal action was required to bring down government debt levels. Mexico's IPC index led gains among Latam stocks, with shares of conglomerate Alfa rising 1.8% a day after the company posted strong second-quarter earnings. Argentina's Merval index slipped after scaling one-month highs the previous day. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1326.18 1.07 MSCI LatAm 2539.07 0.96 Brazil Bovespa 126312.81 0.3 Mexico IPC 50275.65 0.48 Chile IPSA 4267.56 -0.18 Argentina MerVal 65538.55 -0.446 Colombia COLCAP 1251.42 0.06 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2079 -0.31 Mexico peso 20.1117 0.10 Chile peso 753.2 -0.17 Colombia peso 3866.2 -0.39 Peru sol 3.933 0.33 Argentina peso 96.4000 -0.03 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick, Editing by William Maclean and Leslie Adler)
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slips on rising COVID cases, Chilean peso lifted by copper

* Mexico marks highest daily infection rate since Jan * Copper prices rise on earnings optimism By Ambar Warrick July 22 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies fell on Thursday as rising COVID-19 cases in Brazil and Mexico spurred caution, while Chile's peso tracked mild gains in copper prices. Mexico's peso fell 0.1%. A rise in consumer prices through the first half of July did little to spur speculation over another interest rate hike by the central bank, with COVID-19 cases rising at an exponential rate in the country. "With the policy rate already at 4.25%, still significant slack in the economy, a severe credit crunch, and relatively well anchored peso, there is likely no need at this juncture to push the policy rate much higher, as long as the FOMC maintains a highly accommodative stance and dovish guidance," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note. Mexico on Wednesday posted its biggest jump in COVID-19 cases since early-January. Brazil's real shed 0.2%, as infections rose by more than 54,000 on Wednesday. More infections are likely to cause renewed lockdown measures, and further hamper growth in Latam's largest economy. Chile's peso led early gains, rising 0.4% as copper prices rose on optimism over a strong second-quarter earnings season. Optimism over corporate earnings also helped investors look past recent concerns over economic growth, with broader emerging markets staging a strong recovery. Safe haven such as the dollar and the Japanese yen also came off peaks hit this week, while the European Central Bank vowed to keep policy dovish for even longer to shore up economic growth. But Latin American (Latam) assets lagged their peers due to rising COVID-19 cases in major economies. Currencies of oil exporting majors Mexico and Colombia also largely ignored gains in crude prices. The Pan American Health Organization said the Americas is facing a pandemic of the unvaccinated, as it warned countries with low inoculation rates are seeing increases in COVID-19 and repeated a call for vaccine donations. Losses in Colombia's peso were somewhat mitigated by ratings agency Fitch saying the new tax reform bill will help stabilize the country's strained public finances. But the agency said more fiscal action was required to bring down government debt levels. Latam stocks moved little in early trade. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1326.45 1.09 MSCI LatAm 2531.09 0.64 Brazil Bovespa 125577.08 -0.28 Mexico IPC 50107.53 0.14 Chile IPSA 4282.96 0.18 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1253.98 0.26 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2006 -0.17 Mexico peso 20.1550 -0.12 Chile peso 749.56 0.35 Colombia peso 3858.3 -0.19 Peru sol 3.946 0.00 Argentina peso 96.3900 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick, Editing by William Maclean)

