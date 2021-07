ServiceMax Inc., whose cloud services are used by companies such as General Electric Co. to maintain industrial equipment, is set to go public at a $1.4 billion valuation. The company announced the upcoming listing late Thursday. ServiceMax will float its shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange by merging with a special-purpose acquisition company or SPAC called Pathfinder Acquisition Corp. that’s backed by investment firms HGGC and Industry Ventures. A SPAC is also known as a blank-check company, an entity created by investors for the specific goal of taking an established business public.