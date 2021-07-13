Cancel
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow falls 75 points, Red Cat Holdings shares spike higher

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.21% to 34,921.09 while the NASDAQ fell 0.11% to 14,717.26. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.15% to 4,378.11. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,854,110 cases with around 607,150 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 30,874,370 cases and 408,760 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,089,940 COVID-19 cases with 533,480 deaths. In total, there were at least 186,846,570 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,032,630 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

