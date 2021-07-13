The Bell Tolls For Franken FMs – Most Must Power Down At Midnight Tonight.
With just hours to go before all low-power TV stations are supposed to power down and take with it most of the 28 so-called Franken FMs, another operator has found a new lease on life. Rainey Broadcasting’s classic hits “87.7 The Bridge” WJMF-LP Jackson, MS moved its programming to classic country sister WZQK (1240) and the Jackson, MS-licensed translator W232DD at 94.3 FM. “The Bridge is still standing,” it announced on social media.www.insideradio.com
