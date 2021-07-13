The Bell Tolls For Franken FMs – Most Must Power Down At Midnight Tonight.

News Bites for July 14... ...Good Karma Brands “ESPN 1000” WMVP Chicago will hold the 2nd Annual “Walk as One” on Thursday, Sept. 23. Morning host David Kaplan will walk alongside the CEO of Bernie’s Book Bank, Darrin Utynek, for 24 miles hitting various stops along the way, including Guaranteed Rate Field, the United Center, and other stadiums across Chicago, to raise awareness and donations for Bernie’s Book Bank. In 2020, the event raised over $95,000 with around 350 donors, and this year, the goal is to raise over $300,000. “What Kap and Darrin Utynek were able to do last year, during a pandemic, to help Chicago’s under-served children was amazing,” Market Manager Mike Thomas said. “We are thrilled to partner with Bernie’s Book Bank again this year to make this fundraiser even bigger and to help more children. The new route to go to all the stadiums is really awesome.”