What keeps tech workers in Utah? Outdoor activities outrank family, new study shows
Heather King, left, and Michael King, right, and their son, Seth, 14, ride mountain bikes on the Big Water Trail in Millcreek Canyon on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — Whether they're natives of the state or transplants, Utah's fast-growing community of tech workers say the prime motivator for choosing to live in the Beehive State is its one-of-a-kind outdoor assets.www.ksl.com
Comments / 1