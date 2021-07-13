Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

What keeps tech workers in Utah? Outdoor activities outrank family, new study shows

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeather King, left, and Michael King, right, and their son, Seth, 14, ride mountain bikes on the Big Water Trail in Millcreek Canyon on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — Whether they're natives of the state or transplants, Utah's fast-growing community of tech workers say the prime motivator for choosing to live in the Beehive State is its one-of-a-kind outdoor assets.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Missouri State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Utah House#State Of Utah#Deseret News#Utah Outdoor Partners#The University Of Utah#Salt Lake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...

Comments / 1

Community Policy