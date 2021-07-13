News Bites: WTOP-FM, BFoA, Compass Media Networks, ‘Stagecouch,’ Nicole George-Middleton.
News Bites for July 13... ...Hubbard news WTOP-FM Washington, DC (103.5) took home three first place Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association (CAPBA) Awards: Outstanding News Operation, Outstanding Website and Best Reporter (Jim Domen). “2020 was a tough year for journalists across the U.S. We are honored that our work was recognized by CAPBA,” Director of News and Programming Julia Ziegler said. “These awards are truly a testament to the hard work of our team.”www.insideradio.com
