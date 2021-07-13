Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

News Bites: WTOP-FM, BFoA, Compass Media Networks, ‘Stagecouch,’ Nicole George-Middleton.

insideradio.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews Bites for July 13... ...Hubbard news WTOP-FM Washington, DC (103.5) took home three first place Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association (CAPBA) Awards: Outstanding News Operation, Outstanding Website and Best Reporter (Jim Domen). “2020 was a tough year for journalists across the U.S. We are honored that our work was recognized by CAPBA,” Director of News and Programming Julia Ziegler said. “These awards are truly a testament to the hard work of our team.”

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Mitchell Tenpenny
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Maren Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compass Media Networks#Washington Dc#Wtop Fm#Ncaa Football#Music Education#Wtop Fm#Hubbard News#Capba#Outstanding Website#Board Of Directors#Gray Television#Nebraska Cornhuskers#Acc#Sec#Pac 12#Old Dominion#Ascap#The Ascap Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
NCAA
News Break
College Football
News Break
Sports
Related
CharitiesBillboard

Nicole George-Middleton Appointed ASCAP Foundation Executive Director

Founded in 1975, the ASCAP Foundation aims to support American music creators through education and talent development programs. In her new role, George-Middleton will report to CEO Elizabeth Matthews and join ASCAP's Executive Leadership team. "Nicole is an outstanding leader with exciting, fresh ideas for continuing the incredible work of...
TV & Videosinsideradio.com

News Bites: Fox News Audio, ‘Hits 93.3,’ 2021 Sound Bites Awards, ‘PD Summer School.’

News Bites for July 12... ...Fox News Audio releases its latest installment of its signature Fox News Investigates long form podcast series “Alchemy of Violence: Narcos, Reapers and Survival” via the newly released subscription-based platform Fox News Podcasts+. Hosted by Fox Nation host and former Staff Sargent Johnny Joey Jones, the podcast will feature wide-ranging interviews with former Mexican parliamentary law enforcement officer Ed Calderon’s face-to-face battle with drug cartels.
TV & VideosRadio Business Report

State of the News Media: Cable, Network and Local TV

The average audience for the three major cable news channels, as well as for the network and local TV news sectors, increased in 2020. That’s according to a new Pew Research Center analysis of the state of the U.S. news media. Financially speaking, the cable and local TV news sectors...
NFLinsideradio.com

News Bites: Radio Mercury Awards, Phil Valentine, ‘Boost Radio,’ Compass Media Networks, WCHA.

News Bites for July 21... ...The Radio Mercury Awards has extended the entry deadline until Aug. 23. The original deadline was Aug. 9. Finalists for the show will be announced in late September, and winners will be announced Nov. 17. More information on this year’s award slate, along with call for entry guidelines and deadlines, can be viewed HERE. Last month, the organization announced the 2021 Final Round Jury, consisting of high-level creative leaders representing radio’s top advertising categories including automotive, consumer packaged goods (CPG), communications, community service, education, financial services, nonprofits, quick-service restaurants, retail, spirits, technology and utilities.
Musicsiriusxm.com

Saddle up for live performances by country stars during ‘Stagecouch’

SiriusXM and Goldenvoice are teaming up for the second year in a row to bring country music fans Stagecouch, a virtual version of Stagecoach: California’s Country Music Festival. This marks the continuation of SiriusXM’s coverage of the festival over the past four years. Stagecouch will air from July 16 at 12pm ET through July 18 on The Highway (Ch. 56).
CelebritiesWATE

Morgan Wallen breaks his silence

Country music star and East Tennessee native Morgan Wallen gave his first interview on Good Morning America Friday since a video was leaked of him uttering a racial slur back in February. WATE 6 On Your Side Midday News.
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
Nashville, TNNewsday

Bobby Bones, Caitlin Parker marry in Nashville

Country-music DJ and reality-TV star Bobby Bones and his fiancee Caitlin Parker were married Saturday at their Nashville home. "Greatest night of my life. Love you @caitcparker," wrote the "American Idol" mentor, 41, born Bobby Estell, on Instagram Sunday alongside three photos from People magazine, the first to report the wedding. Parker, 29, as well on Saturday posted the photos to Instagram, writing, "It's Mrs. Estell to you," and added, "I love you with everything I have, @mrbobbybones."
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Frank Fritz's Viral American Pickers Comments, Mike Wolfe Confirms His Partner's Exit In New Message

Frank Fritz, a longtime American Pickers star, has been in the news over the past several days after indicating he’d like to get back to the History series, while also hinting at deeper problems between himself and series star Mike Wolfe. Wolfe had been running the reality show solo for over a year as Fritz dealt with health issues, but as it turns out, Fritz won’t be back to the series at all. In fact, Mike Wolfe has now confirmed the news, sharing a message with the fans.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Eric Clapton fans react after musician says he refuses to play venues that require vaccine passports

Fans of Eric Clapton have been divided after the musician announced that he would refuse to perform at venues requiring “passports” as proof of covid vaccination. Earlier this week, Boris Johnson unveiled plans for nightclubs and large music venues to demand proof of double vaccination to from the end of September, in order for entry. On Thursday 22 July, Clapton shared his own statement on the app Telegram, via architect and coronavirus sceptic Robin Monotti. Clapton’s comments were shared alongside the artist’s anti-lockdown anthem “Stand and Deliver”, which he released with Van Morrison last year. “I wish to say...
Chicago, ILinsideradio.com

News Bites: ‘Walk As One,’ Johnny Dare, Ed Love, WROZ, PromoSuite Digital.

News Bites for July 14... ...Good Karma Brands “ESPN 1000” WMVP Chicago will hold the 2nd Annual “Walk as One” on Thursday, Sept. 23. Morning host David Kaplan will walk alongside the CEO of Bernie’s Book Bank, Darrin Utynek, for 24 miles hitting various stops along the way, including Guaranteed Rate Field, the United Center, and other stadiums across Chicago, to raise awareness and donations for Bernie’s Book Bank. In 2020, the event raised over $95,000 with around 350 donors, and this year, the goal is to raise over $300,000. “What Kap and Darrin Utynek were able to do last year, during a pandemic, to help Chicago’s under-served children was amazing,” Market Manager Mike Thomas said. “We are thrilled to partner with Bernie’s Book Bank again this year to make this fundraiser even bigger and to help more children. The new route to go to all the stadiums is really awesome.”
Celebritieswkml.com

Luke Bryan Plots ‘Embassasing’ Wedding Gift For Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Luke Bryan didn’t attend the wedding of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani earlier this month (7/3), but he is brewing up a gift to give the happy couple. Luke told People, “Blake and Gwen can expect my wedding gift with the Luke Bryan touch on it. I have started my mental wedding gift soirée. I’m going to get a big box, and there will be embarrassing items in there.”
CelebritiesPopculture

Rob Dyrdek's Eye-Opening 'Ridiculousness' Salary Raises Eyebrows With Fans

Rob Dyrdek has become the face of modern MTV in an unexpected way, and he's paid handsomely for it. Initially becoming well known during his time on Rob & Big, following it with Fantasy Factory soon after. After these successes, Dyrdek pitched Ridiculousness to the network while also pitching a new contract for his pay per episode.
Florida Statethefocus.news

RIP Money Mitch: Death of Florida rapper confirmed by friends

News of Money Mitch’s death broke late in the evening of 23 July 2021, which was followed by tributes from fans and friends pouring out to social media. The young Floridian rapper was reportedly shot and killed in his home state. Friends and collaborators of Money Mitch’s have since confirmed...
Entertainmentinsideradio.com

Radio Has Biggest Listening Numbers In 15 Months Says Nielsen.

American life looking more normal is proving to be a boost for radio listening. “From a weekly reach perspective, audience levels are at their highest levels in 15 months,” said Nielsen VP of Audience Insights Jon Miller. The ratings company says radio in PPM-measured markets reached 122.1 million consumers during May, an eight percent increase from a year ago and the biggest number since March 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy