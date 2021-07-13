OBITUARY: Ned Carl “Bunky” Morgan

Ned Carl “Bunky” Morgan, age 61, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Harris Regional Hospital after an extended illness. He is survived by his mother; Rachel Morgan; sons, Kyle Morgan and Dylan Morgan; one granddaughter, Brooklyn Morgan; aunt, Betty George; uncles, Larry Morgan of Georgia, Griffith Morgan of Franklin; friend, Mike hatch of Portland, Ore.; and special friend, Sandra Gomez. Ned was preceded in death by his father, Harold B. Morgan.