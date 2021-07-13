Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Ned Carl “Bunky” Morgan

By Scott
theonefeather.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNed Carl “Bunky” Morgan, age 61, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Harris Regional Hospital after an extended illness. He is survived by his mother; Rachel Morgan; sons, Kyle Morgan and Dylan Morgan; one granddaughter, Brooklyn Morgan; aunt, Betty George; uncles, Larry Morgan of Georgia, Griffith Morgan of Franklin; friend, Mike hatch of Portland, Ore.; and special friend, Sandra Gomez. Ned was preceded in death by his father, Harold B. Morgan.

www.theonefeather.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Hatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Harris Regional Hospital#Franklin#Long House Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Item

CARL B. GOODMAN

Carl B. Goodman, 59, husband of Deatrice Young Goodman, died on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia. Born on July 16, 1961, in Sumter County, he was a son of Segars Sig and Earline Bay Grant Goodman. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, the family requests that...
EntertainmentPosted by
The Guardian

Letter: Sir Graham Vick obituary

In 2012 the Birmingham Opera Company and Graham Vick staged the long overdue premiere of Karlheinz Stockhausen’s Mittwoch aus Licht (1995-97) at the Argyle Works, a former factory in Digbeth, Birmingham. The opera is in four scenes: the convening of a “world parliament” above the clouds; a competition between 11...
CelebrationsPicayune Item

Today is July 24, 2021

Each year on July 24th, National Amelia Earhart Day honors the achievements of the aviation pioneer on the date of her birth. Author and American aviation pioneer, Amelia Mary Earhart was born on July 24, 1897. One of Earhart’s most impressive achievements took place on May 20, 1932. **. How...

Comments / 0

Community Policy