American Airlines Group Inc. reported Thursday an adjusted loss that narrowed more than expected, revenue that more than quadrupled to beat forecasts and daily cash burn turned positive as the post-COVID-19 recovery continues. The stock slipped 0.4% in premarket trading, after soaring 12.8% over the past two days. On a net basis, the air carrier swung to income of $19 million, or 3 cents a share, from a loss of $2.07 billion, or $4.82 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted per-share loss narrowed to $1.69 from $7.82, beating the FactSet loss consensus of $2.03....