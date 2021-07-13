Cancel
San Diego, CA

2021’s Already Breaking 2020’s Fire Record

KPBS
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year was a record-breaking year in terms of wildfire. So far, 2021 is on track to break that record and officials say climate change is a huge factor. In addition, San Diego has an ambitious climate change plan but an audit shows the city isn’t doing a good job at tracking its progress. Plus, as climate change heats up cities, a new study finds that low-income and neighborhoods with higher Black, Hispanic and Asian populations experience significantly more summer heat. Also, veteran homelessness has many causes and few solutions, but Kansas City is hoping tiny homes might be one solution. And, childhood obesity is an epidemic in this country and Latinx children are affected the most. A new study suggests childhood trauma might be to blame. Finally, the All-Star Game is happening Tuesday and two-way player Shohei Ohtani is being compared to Babe Ruth — some even going as far as saying he’s better than the Great Bambino himself.

