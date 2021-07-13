Education, Science, History Podcasts Were The Big Winners Last Week.

Viruses Found In 15,000-Year-Old Tibetan Glacier Ice Are Like Nothing Seen Before. Researchers have found the genetic codes of 33 viruses – 29 of which are new to science – while studying 15,000-year-old glacier ice from Tibet. The ice cores were collected near the Guliya summit, 6,700 meters above sea level, and the authors say that the viruses would have thrived in extreme environments. Luckily, the viruses that were found are very unlikely to cause harm to humans, being the type to infect bacteria instead.