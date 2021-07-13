Education, Science, History Podcasts Were The Big Winners Last Week.
Maybe it’s because kids are on summer break… Education, Science and History podcasts all saw gains last week (July 5-11), according to Podtrac. Among the publishers it measures, the company says that Education podcast downloads increased 16% week-to-week. But more than a year into the pandemic and schooling-from-home, the category is not having the stellar summer it did in 2020. Podtrac says on a year-over-year basis, Education podcast downloads were down 52% last week.www.insideradio.com
