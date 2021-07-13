Cancel
Education, Science, History Podcasts Were The Big Winners Last Week.

insideradio.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe it’s because kids are on summer break… Education, Science and History podcasts all saw gains last week (July 5-11), according to Podtrac. Among the publishers it measures, the company says that Education podcast downloads increased 16% week-to-week. But more than a year into the pandemic and schooling-from-home, the category is not having the stellar summer it did in 2020. Podtrac says on a year-over-year basis, Education podcast downloads were down 52% last week.

